On Tuesday, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a rare joint appearance at the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Nottinghamshire.

While they were working, this did not stop Charles and his son William from having fun.

With a little help from Charles, Prince William tried his hand in a game of wheelchair basketball. The special moment was shared on the official Instagram of William and Kate. The video showed that William threw multiple shots while Charles was behind him as his cheerleader.

During the visit, the two pairs of patients and staff met in DMRC Stanford Hall. The center helps rehabilitate some of the most wounded members of the armed forces and also helps those injured during training to get back to work.

Although the center works on physical rehabilitation, they also focus on supporting the mental health of patients, as this is an important part of the recovery process.

Some ways in which patients work on their mental health include gardening, woodworking in the workplace, and working on other practical skills that help someone gain confidence and learn new skills.

Charles and Camilla stopped again in the area. Charles and Camilla visited the large bronze statue of suffragette Alice Hawkins that is in the center of Leicester. The duchess of Cornwall received a miniature image of Hawkins during the couple’s visit.

The Hawkins statue was unveiled in February 2018 on the occasion of the centenary of the 1918 Representation of the People Act. This law gives all men and some women the right to vote.

