To choose the favorites of this year’s Olympic marathon, simply look at the shoes of the runners at the starting line.

Anyone wearing the Nike Vaporfly model may already have a head start.

The shoe has shaken the running distance since it was introduced four years ago by the world’s largest sportswear company, with technology credited for helping runners shave minutes off their time. For some, progress is an exciting revolution. Others call it “technology doping” that runs the risk of reducing marathons to a shoe competition.

“Running is that simple. That’s why people love it so much. Now we have a shoe that blurs that, “said Geoff Burns, a runner and PhD student at the School of Kinesiology at the University of Michigan.

The controversy led World Athletics, the governing body of the sport, to bring out the strictest shoe regulations in decades prior to the Tokyo Games. But the Vaporfly escaped a ban and the debate continues.

Now Nike has a new racing shoe that also beeps with the new rules: The Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, which was unveiled on Wednesday night during a flashy fashion show in New York. Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya wore a shoe prototype when he ran the world’s first sub-2-hour marathon in an unofficial race in October.

Brigid Kosgei from Kenya was also in a version of the shoe when she set the world record for women in Chicago last year. Geoffrey Kamworor from Kenya wore a version of Vaporfly when he won the New York Marathon in November. All three men’s marathon medal winners at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio also made a version of the shoe.

Vaporfly shoes have become an ordinary sight everywhere with marathons, easy to see with their neon green or pink hue.

Many marathon runners like to pay the $ 250 price tag on the Nike website – and sometimes more – even if they wonder how much credit they can take personally for improved results.

Bryan Lam, an amateur marathon runner in Washington, DC said he spent $ 400 for a few StockX prior to the London marathon last spring because the version he wanted was sold out elsewhere. He ran the marathon in 2: 59.30, seven minutes faster than his previous personal record, a result he called “insane.” It helped him achieve his lifelong goal of qualifying for the Boston Marathon this year.

“I’d like to think it was all my training for the London Marathon, but I think the shoes had something to do with my performance,” Lam said. “It is absolutely not a level playing field when those who can afford the shoes have that kind of benefits.”

What distinguishes the Vaporfly is a foam sole that is lighter and less dense than others, making extra cushioning possible without adding extra weight. The shoe also has a carbon fiber plate that acts as a lever to reduce work on the ankle. Independent and company-sponsored studies have shown that the shoe gives runners a 4% lead in energy efficiency.

The Air Zoom Alphafly Next% provides a step higher with two “air pods” in the sole for extra cushioning. Both the Vaporfly and the Alphafly comply with a World Athletic rule that limits the only thickness to a maximum of 40 millimeters. The Alphafly will be available to Nike members from February 29, which means that it meets a new rule that shoes must be available on the open market by April 30 to be admitted to the Tokyo Games.

Kyle Barnes, assistant professor of kinesiology at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, conducted a study about two years ago comparing Vaporfly shoes with Nike’s Zoom Matumbo 3 (a spike) and Adidas Adizero Adios 3. His findings showed about 4 , 2% more efficiency by wearing the Vaporfly model.

Bottom line: Barnes estimated that slipping in the Vaporfly might trim a few minutes of a professional’s time and around 10 minutes for a 4-hour marathon runner, for example.

“It’s a form of technology doping,” said Barnes, who co-authored the study with Professor Andrew Kilding of Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand. “You have the disadvantage that you are not in those shoes. … Everything is happening so quickly now in the shoe industry.”

World Athletics sought a middle ground in its recent decision and made it clear that wearing the Vaporfly means no cheating. But by tightening the rules, the Monaco-based organization marked a new era of vigilance.

The governing body said that a working party of experts will be established to assess new shoes that come on the market and has established a moratorium on certain criteria for shoes. It also banned any shoe with a sole thickness of more than 40 millimeters or containing more than one plate.

The Vaporfly controversy has drawn comparisons with the benefits that swimmers received when wearing the Speedo LZR Racer, a full-body compression suit that set up air for buoyancy and improved performance, leading to a whole series of world records. Swimmers world board later banned all body length swimwear.

But the minimum technology for running has only gradually evolved, Burns said. The last major changes, he said, came in the 1960s and 1970s, when shoe manufacturers developed EVA-based foam-based insoles and all-weather tracks began to replace embers.

Nike is also working on a fast shoe for 100 meters. It is called the Nike Air Zoom Viperfly and will not be at the Olympics from now on because the design does not meet the new World Athletics regulations. Nike is researching ways to adjust the shoe to meet the requirements, according to a person familiar with the discussion. The person spoke on condition of anonymity of the ongoing process because it is not public.

Other companies also push the boundaries of shoe technology.

Saucony has a carbon-layered shoe called the Endorphin Pro, whose blogger Jared Ward wrote in a blog that it seemed as if the shoes “pushed me forward in more than half a marathon cadence.”

Translation: It’s fast.

Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women’s marathon in New York with an Adidas Adizero Pro prototype, which the company said in a statement that it meets the new rules. Adidas has not released any details about the technical design of the shoe.

Hoka One One recently released the Carbon X, which was described as a muffled, carbon-coated “speed machine” for a “propulsive, responsive ride.”

“We are all fans of the sport,” says Colin Ingram, product director for Hoka One One. “We are all in favor (technological progress) as long as we can do it in our own DNA when we decide to jump into the foray.”

At the moment, Nike seems to have a big lead on every rival.

“I suspect they are at least three years behind, so it will be a long time before the race results are really competitive,” sports scientist Ross Tucker wrote in an email. “It changed athletes from 2:06 to 2:04. It decided results. It changed the relationship between physiological input and performance output. “

Burns said a new era of advanced shoe technology could potentially disrupt the current sponsorship model while running, where shoe companies generally act as the main sponsors of athletes. Burns said that more athletes can look beyond shoe companies if a contract forces them to wear a shoe that puts them at a competitive disadvantage.

“If you bring men’s knives to a firefight, it’s not a good look for the knife sponsors,” Burns said.

The American distance runner Roberta Groner has no shoe deal and trains in different brands, including a version of the Vaporfly. She could wear that model during the American Olympic marathon races in Atlanta later this month.

“I’m not getting into science,” Groner said. “I’m just going with how I feel.”

