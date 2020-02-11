Advertisement

The best way to listen to classical Indian music is undoubtedly the intimate “Baithak” environment, where the necessary closeness between artists and audience leads to inspired performances. The recent Saraswati Veena recital by US-based Vidushi Nirmala Rajasekar was a real treat. the maestro explained her music to the appreciative audience in a three-hour leisurely recital. The Baithak was held under the VSK banner by Patron Vinod Kapoor, who has been holding Baithak concerts for demanding Delhi audiences for decades.

Nirmala Rajasekar started her concert with a “Varnam” in Raga Sahana in Telugu to receive divine grace. The Carnatic Sahana is similar to the north Indian Sahana, but there are differences. Singing the composition while playing, as was traditional, added an extra dimension to the performance. likewise the expert accompaniment of the violin by Vidwan Raghavendra Rao. Vidwan Thanjavur K Murugaboopathi was on the Mridangam and Vidwan Ramani on the Ghatam. Nirmala announced that the entire team had only traveled to the Baithak concert from Chennai the day before.

Nirmala carefully selected the items she presented and presented various ragas with verve. When she explained her choice of Raga Malahari, she said that it was not very popular for concerts. It was the raga in which 14th-century Purandaradas composed 4 “Geetams” that were conventionally first taught to young students. After a soulful break, she played a composition by Muthuswamy Dikshitar, in whose musical tradition she practiced in the eighth generation. (By the way, Muthuswamy Dikshitar also played the Veena; there is an interesting story about how his Veena swam in the Ganga river in Banaras while he was immersed in it.) The composition dedicated to Ganapati in Sanskrit was “Panchmatanga”.

In addition to Tyagaraja’s compositions, the Vainika played his “Rama Bhakti Samarajyam” in Raga Shuddhabangala. Next she played a Vivaadi Raga, number 36 in the Melakarta system, Raga Chalanata. The composition in Tamil was by Kooteswara Iyer; again Nirmala preceded the composition with an eelap. In Kapi Narayani she played the popular Tyagaraja composition “sarasa sama”.

The main piece was in Raga Keervani on request; one was impressed by the large selection of ragas that were presented to offer many different moods. Your technique on the instrument is flawless; The long slow “Meends” is a visible proof that it absorbs various musical influences. Her focus is on the melody and full exploration of the mood of the raga, rather than focusing on “Laya” or the representation of virtuosity. Her passion for her instrument was expressed by her: “I consider it the greatest blessing that I received this instrument, the Veena, when I was only 6 years old. I pray that many lives will be reborn as Veena players. Without my Veena there is no life for me today. “

After the concert, she talked to the maestro and told about her musical journey.

“I started training at Veena when I was 6 years old. I always wanted to be a professional. I started playing when I was 13. When my father was stationed in Iran in 1986, I stayed in Chennai with my grandfather because I could not take Veena there. The Khomeini regime was very strict. When I visited my father in Iran during the summer vacation, I had to practice on a guitar! “

On their gurus, Nirmala said: “How they give you parts of yourself! I think you are very lucky to connect with a guru. This is not possible without an earlier link. Today I have only one living guru, Kamala Aswathamaji, but I have learned from many, including T.R.S. Mr. Subramaniam, Mr. Deva Kottai Narayana Iyengar, Mr. G. Chenamma amma, Mr. Sitarama Sarma and Mr. E.P. Alameluji. I also sat with Veena Maestro S Balachanderji and took me in.

After the marriage, I moved to the United States, but came back to Chennai every year to continue training and performing. I stopped working for about 14 years and devoted myself exclusively to practicing. Managing the house and children and having a job and music was too much; even though I would wake up at 4am! “

Nirmala was constantly experimenting with the Veena and developing smaller instruments using cedar wood instead of the usual jackwood to experiment with the sound quality.

I asked for a memorable concert. Nirmala laughed: “During the festival in honor of Rumi, a memorable concert was held in Turkey. Our concert was Carnatic’s first, and while we were playing the first piece, the audience started clapping enthusiastically! Now I was worried, like at school and college events. If you hear clapping too soon, it is a sign for the artists to get up because they are not appreciated. But my agent came up on stage and calmed me down !! “

In an easier way, Nirmala said: “It has been said that Tyagaraja’s music can be compared to grapes. It is sweet, easy to eat, no complications. Shyama Sastry’s compositions can be compared to bananas; you have to take the trouble to peel the sweetness. The music of Dikshitar is like a jackfruit; you have to peel, oil your hands because the fruits are so sticky, and then eat, but the quality is so superior. “

In conclusion, Nirmala said: “You can’t talk about music, you have to experience it.”

Shailaja Khanna writes about music, musicians and matters of music

