Niall Quinn believes that all areas of Irish football would benefit from a successful league in Ireland.

One of the key conditions for the government’s bailout for the FAI is for the association to develop a five-year strategy for the national leagues of older men and women that includes a commitment to adequate funding and other resources in recognition of their “national importance to the FAI” the development of Irish football. “

But while that has left some other voices in the game that fear that their constituencies may be left behind, the new FAI vice chairman insists they have nothing to fear.

“We believe an elite league in Ireland is sweeping the game away,” said Quinn at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League’s 2020 season.

“It is obvious that you are looking at every other country in the world. There should be no fear of the grassroots, no fear of amateur football and especially no fear of women’s football, because we have actually tied up money that women’s football has never before would have.

And I think we’re so close to the elite of women’s football that we can foresee a time when women’s football could really start to stumble over the easy fandango wherever it goes.

“Regarding Football for All, the amateur game, the base; We looked at reports from other countries and the rest of the game is rising and standards are rising because the top of the game they are aiming for is in better shape. That is the five-year plan. “

As a first step in developing the league, Quinn announced that the FAI will set up an office to help clubs apply for grants.

“Over the next five years, we need to help clubs improve their facilities. I can tell you right away that we will set up an office to better equip the clubs to apply for capital grants, etc. We were all pretty desperate about that recent public funding announcements ahead of the elections where we only had two applications in the Irish world football.

We should have invited every club whose facilities had to be modernized with a fabulous offer at that time.

“So we have to do that and we will pay for it so that the clubs can bear the burden of putting together a good offer document for future application procedures. So it starts and there will be more things to come.

“I would now put it that the redesigned FAI is a pioneer for the League of Ireland and not a blocker. The clubs had a tough deal.

“I hope you feel like you have a friend in court and you will definitely have three friends in court, Gary Owens (Interim CEO), Roy Barrett (Independent Chairman) and me. And as we do the clubs Prove we’re doing it through actions.

Now we cannot turn water into wine, but we can show changes in the areas where we believe that the FAI should provide funding.

Regarding an all-island league, Quinn said that if the proposal were supported from both north and south, the FAI would act as a “trailblazer for implementation”. But if it isn’t, they’d like to put “all of our energy” into the League of Ireland.

When asked whether he had considered the possible effects of a cross-border league on the respective national teams, the former international replied: “I have not invested any work in it, the league is what is currently on the market and how it is constructed could look like.

“But even here, if there are any questions, I’d rather talk to our colleagues in the north to make sure we’re not just a step ahead of them.”

“But I am a footballer and I love it when our country plays games and wins. If there was a way that both sides could get together and talk about it, my door is wide open. I would love it.”

Much more immediate is the pressing question of the uncertainty associated with the composition of the First Division this season, as two preliminary fixtures are on the table to consider the possibility of a Limerick team getting a license, as well as the ongoing one Rejection of the presence of a Shamrock Rovers B team in the second row.

While the rules would allow three field players and a goalkeeper of the first team to be included in the B team, a compromise proposal that is apparently being circulated is that Rovers would effectively use a U21 team as a first division team.

Aidan Price, the coach of the Rovers B team, said yesterday:

I can guarantee that the average age of our team is 18 or 19 years a week. You will not have this experience with the first team because it is so strong.

“We are pleased that the clubs are seeking advice,” said Niall Quinn yesterday.

“We are not in the middle of it and tell people what to do. We try to get a result there that allows football to start where it should start.

“If we can avoid another confrontation, great, but if there is one, we are here to support and mediate, if possible.” But now it’s up to them to come back to us.

“Hopefully the time will come soon. All clubs just want to get out and play.

“I know that. I hope this problem can be resolved by mutual agreement between them. And I think they are trying to do it.”

