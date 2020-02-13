Spring is the first round of state visits for the new year and the royal diary is already filling up with planned tours. The journeys have always been designed to promote cooperation between the countries involved, although they also offer an opportunity for great splendor. Royal Central keeps you informed of all planned trips in the coming months. Here is a summary of the state visits that we can already expect in 2020.

March

The king and queen of the Netherlands are leaving for Indonesia at the beginning of March. They will spend four days in the country at the invitation of the president, Joko Widodo, who arrives on March 10 and ends their visit on March 13.

During that time, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will visit both Jakarta and Yogyakarta on Java and the islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra. The focus of the State Visit is on future cooperation between the Netherlands and Indonesia with a special focus on the economy, environment and science.

April

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia return to the White House in April, but this time for a state visit. The couple is a guest for two days with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Felipe and Letizia must arrive in Washington on April 21 for a two-day trip, the first state visit of royalties organized by the Trumps since they entered the White House in 2017. Details of the trip have not yet been confirmed, but the focus will be on the historic relationship between Spain and the United States and will try to reach consensus on important issues.

Spring in Windsor

There are no dates yet, but the emperor and empress of Japan will visit the United Kingdom this spring. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are guests of the Queen at Windsor Castle in their first state visit since their thrones last fall.

Royal Central brings you all the details of these state visits as they unfold.