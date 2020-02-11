Advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – While this Thai city mourns the 29 people killed during a weekend killing spree, many question the obvious security vulnerabilities that allowed him to steal the weapons he used in the attack.

It is still unclear how that as Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma grabbed three assault rifles and two machine guns from the base and escaped in a stolen military vehicle.

A non-commissioned officer at the base, who stated that he often received ammunition from Jakrapanth’s unit for targeting his own unit, said the gunner had to overpower soldiers guarding small weapon depots to get weapons and ammunition. The officer asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The gunman’s actions show that “control over the armory of this base was absolutely inadequate in terms of labor and access restrictions,” said Michael Picard, research director at GunPolicy.org.

After the gunman stole the guns, he went to a mall and shot on the way there. He held security guards for almost 16 hours while hiding in the mall.

Military security issues are particularly important in Thailand, as the country’s stubborn army commander said in an interview a few weeks ago that he had ordered all military units to take care of their weapons.

The Bangkok Post quoted General Apirat Kongsompong as saying, “All weapons must be carefully stored and ready for use.” He stressed that the army would “never allow bad people to steal them,” referring to political opponents of the current government, led by former army commander Prayuth Chan-ocha.

On Tuesday, Apirat should criticize the operation at the army headquarters in Bangkok.

In many cases in the past, weapons have been tacitly dropped by corrupt police and army officials.

The most catastrophic weapon theft occurred in the deep south of Thailand in 2004 when militant Muslim separatists raided a military base, killed four soldiers and ran away with around 400 assault rifles. Some of the weapons are believed to have been sent to militant Muslims in the Indonesian province of Aceh, but most remained with the Thai rebels who waged an uprising that killed around 7,000 people.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a professor at Rangsit University in Thailand who specializes in the country’s military, said that more controls on weapons at military bases are needed.

“The security system in the buildings where weapons are kept is out of date. They only lock the room with padlocks, “he said.” This type of system makes it easy for someone to grab a gun once they get in. “

Access to the main gate of the Jakrapanth Military Unit, the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, was restricted on Monday, but much of the rest of the base in rural Nakhon Ratchasima Province was open to through traffic.

Some people have criticized the many hours it took Thai security forces to end the siege of the mall, including Khunpol Khanpakwan, who was waiting outside a public morgue in the hospital on Monday to recover his daughter’s body.

His daughter Apiksanapa Khanpakwan, 45, was killed and her 17-year-old daughter wounded when special forces shot dead the shooter.

Although Prime Minister Prayuth said security forces have not killed anyone, Khanpakwan said he is still waiting for his daughter’s autopsy report to determine the source of the many shots that pierced her body.

Khanpakwan wondered how a force that boasted of protecting its military equipment was unable to stop a single gunner from causing so much bloodshed.

“How could the authorities allow a perpetrator to kill people in the city? Only one person, “said Khanpakwan, adding,” they are armed, but they couldn’t do anything to him. “

Anthony Davis, a security analyst who writes for Jane’s defense publications, said it was premature to assess the response to the siege.

“You end up with a professional military man with a large supply of ammunition hidden in a very large building that the security forces don’t know exactly how many people are within his reach,” said Davis.

“It took a long time, but in a large building, they couldn’t risk storming and killing a lot of people,” he said.

There are other concerns about how to deal with the worst mass shootings in Thai history, particularly security vulnerabilities.

On the night of the siege, a police station stopped bystanders just 100 meters from the shooting, within earshot of the automatic shots that exploded in sudden explosions from a position where security forces were fighting to pinpoint them.

The next morning, Thai special forces hired a local television station to help locate the shooter with the help of a drone operator. Camouflaged soldiers covered the 28-year-old man from all sides when they escorted him into the basement of the mall, where the authorities believed the gunman was hiding.

From there, the reporter maneuvered his thermosensor drone through broken windows into the refrigerator of a supermarket and sent pictures of Jakrapanth and several obvious hostages back to the police.

Then the snipers’ gunshots began on the shooters and the killing spree ended.

On Sunday evening, less than 10 hours later, a foreign reporter was able to enter the mall through an unlocked door that was not behind the police tape.

Peck reported from Bangkok. Associate press writer Preeyapa T. Khunsong contributed to this report.

