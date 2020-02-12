Advertisement

Counterpoint Research analyst Satyajit Sinha said in a new report: “Smartphone users are increasingly storing personal and professional data, including digital banking, payment, and financial information, on smartphones. This attracts cyberattacks that involve victims of real assets, such as money and lose personal data and loss of privacy. “

Advertisement

Apple was the first to recognize this problem and introduced the first embedded solution that uses a “Secure Element”, starting with the iPhone 5s.

Neil Shah, Vice President of Counterpoint Research, Research, commented on the competitive landscape in the secure chipset market as follows: “The secure element is a coprocessor within the SoC that ensures tamper-evident security and can host applications securely. From the iPhone 5s Apple has a secure one Enclave (Secure Enclave, eSE) embedded by the global platform. Communication within the secure enclave and application processor is isolated, protecting data from malware attacks. ”

In the Counterpoint table below we can see that Apple is the leader in smartphones with an embedded ‘Secure Element’.

A third of the global smartphones sold in 2019 had embedded hardware security, Apple leads with 42% market share

Although Huawei made a dramatic jump in this area from 21% in 2018 to 34% in 2019, Apple remained in third place at Samsung with only 13% market share.

Advertisement