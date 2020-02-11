Advertisement

After reports that the Queen’s oldest grandson, Peter Phillips, will divorce his Canadian wife Autumn after 12 years of marriage, Royal Central looks back on their love story.

In June 2003, a 25-year-old Autumn Kelly worked as a promoter at the Grand Prix of Canada. Peter Phillips attended the event when he was working for Williams F1 at that time.

A friend of Peter would later tell The Telegraph that he was “beaten” with the blonde beauty.

“He had to leave to do some official business, but within half an hour he was back and managed to get her cell phone number, her e-mail address and invite her and three of her friends to Formula 1 post race party, “said.

“He certainly wouldn’t let her disappear.”

Earlier that day, Autumn had accepted a position at a computer company that would see her move to England a few months later.

After Peter returned to England, the two kept in touch via telephone and e-mail, with the intention of picking things up when she later made the big move to London.

Autumn would later reveal that she had no idea that Peter was a member of the British royal family until six weeks later when she was watching TV at home.

When he saw him standing next to Prince William on his 18th birthday, Autumn pointed to the “really beautiful English guy” she had seen her mother visit.

After discovering his royal connections, Autumn told Hello! magazine that her mother Kathleen called “Kitty” Kelly to her: “Oh autumn! Where did you end up?”

The couple went together with Autumn and Peter for a number of years in an apartment in Kensington.

Buckingham Palace announced their engagement on July 28, 2007.

Peter said hello! that he intended to propose while the couple enjoyed a balloon ride in Gloucestershire, but bad weather had ruined his plans. Instead, he asked the question as they took their dog for a walk in the rain. Fall, the publication told that the proposal was completely unexpected.

“He fell on one knee in the downpour and pulled a ring from his pocket. I certainly did not see his question coming on this specific day. I looked terrible in my rain boots with wet hair, “she said, adding,” I immediately said “Yes.” “

The beautiful engagement ring that Peter had selected had a large central oval diamond with a selection of smaller diamonds on either side. Peter also traveled to Ontario, Canada to request permission from Brian Kelly, the father of the fall.

When born a Catholic, autumn would turn to anglicanism so that Peter could keep his place in the line of succession. He is currently the 15th heir to the throne.

Peter was the first grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth to marry when he married 300 guests at St George’s Castle in Windsor Castle on May 17, 2008.

The couple would make a deal with Hello! who granted the magazine exclusive photos and interviews on the day for a reported £ 500,000. It was said that friction was caused between Peter and his cousins ​​Prince William and Harry after the event when the magazine published several photos of their girlfriends, Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge and Harry’s ex Chelsea Davy.

Autumn wore an Italian duchess satin made from satin and Chantilly with a three-layer sash at the waist of British designer Sassi Holford.

She also borrowed her mother-in-law, the tiara from Princess Anne.

The designer spoke with Hello! about the experience, saying that “doing such a dress actually includes all the emotions the bride feels on her day – I was excited, then terribly nervous, then full of joy.”

Then the newlyweds had their reception at the nearby Frogmore House.

The couple did not receive any titles at their wedding, since the Princess Royal refused titles for both Peter and his sister Zara when they were born to give them a “normal life”.

After the wedding, they moved to Hong Kong because of Peter’s position at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In July 2010, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple was expecting their first child. “Peter and Autumn Phillips are happy to confirm that they are expecting a baby in December,” read a statement on their behalf. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh and the Autumn family have been informed and are delighted with the news. “

The couple would return to England before their daughter Savannah Anne Kathleen was born on December 29, 2010 at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The child’s name was first publicly revealed during a church service in Sandringham when the pastor shared a prayer for “Peter and Autumn Phillips and their daughter Savannah.”

On March 29, 2012, the couple’s second daughter, Isla Elizabeth, was born in the same hospital where she welcomed her big sister, weighing seven pounds and four grams.

The adorable children joined various other young royals including Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Maud Windsor, as members of Princess Eugenie’s wedding party in October 2018.

Although Peter and Autumn are not full-time working royals, they do see events with the wider Windsor clan, including Royal Ascot, Trooping the Color, and Christmas parties in Sandringham.

Autumn has previously praised the family at CBC for supporting her. “They were very welcoming when I first came in,” she said.

“They are just a family, they are happy, they have great relationships with each other – they are very close.”

On February 10, 2020, The Sun reported that the couple broke up.

The couple or Buckingham Palace have not yet made a formal announcement.

