Copyright by World Economic Forum / Christian Clavadetscher

Police work takes on a special type of person, but a Scottish special agent is recognized by the queen who goes beyond the only full-time police presence on the island of Jura.

Special police officer Donald Ewen Darroch, who combines police duties with a day job as estate manager, was one of the everyday heroes who were recognized during the investment ceremony held in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Darroch has worked as a volunteer for more than 22 years on the island of Jura, which is part of the Hebrew Islands. He was “extremely grateful” and said it was a “complete surprise” to have received an MBE from the Prince of Wales.

Embed from Getty Images

“It’s a role that I really enjoy and I’m glad I can do so much for my island community,” Darroch said in a police Scotland press release. “I joined a special with my cousin many years ago after the local inspector asked us to consider it because the existing special agent was retiring. Since then I have been doing volunteer work. “

The special agent, whose two sons are both full-time officers at Police Scotland, added: “Traditionally, island employers have allowed anyone volunteering for the emergency services to let go of their duties and where necessary serve, and I am very happy that I can still do that. “

“Because I am the only officer permanently based on the island, I have to do much more than many other specials would ever do. I have been called into situations that a special agent at a different location might never experience but could also help with major events such as royal visits and the commemorations of the First World War on Islay. “

Others recognized at the ceremony include Luke Ridley, who received the Queen’s Gallantry Medal for removing a motorist from a burning car in November 2019; Dame Laura Lee of Maggie’s Centers Cancer Charity, whose Duchess of Cornwall is President; and Scottish TV presenter Shereen Nanjiani.

“I just drove to work and saw a car coming out of the way in front of me and stopped to help, and while I was doing it, the car caught fire with a lady in it,” Ridley said in a video shared on Clarence House Twitter account.

“I managed to get into the car with tools that I had in my van and I managed to free her because she had difficulty getting out of her seat belt. I managed to drag her out of the car, we all walked away, everyone was fine, everyone was happy, the car was a complete fire. And yes, it was incredibly happy. “