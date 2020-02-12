Advertisement

The New Hampshire Democrats gave Bernie Sanders a win, but also a warning.

Sanders’ consistency, based on both its 2016 campaign and the first two competitions this year, cannot be questioned. It remains unanswered how the moderates now come to him and whether Senator Elizabeth Warren can credibly compete for the wing of progress. Her disappointing fourth place gives fans little confidence.

But Sander’s obligations are also clear, at least with a large number of voters in the party who were afraid of the 78-year-old democratic socialist and how this seal could be demonized by President Donald Trump. In the further course, Sanders will have to convince voters that he can pay for his plans to fundamentally reorganize the American economy in the name of economic fairness.

New Hampshire voters acknowledged that a candidate with strong liberal views could have trouble with Trump in November. According to a poll by AP VoteCast among more than 3,000 primary democratic voters, about 6 in 10 would have trouble. And more than 7 in 10 voters voted for someone else.

More takeaways from New Hampshire Elementary School:

MODERATE LANE WIDE BUT FULL OF OBSTACLES

The majority of voters clearly wanted a moderate alternative. And Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, once again spoke out in favor of this election with another impressive performance, gaining votes in broad demographic groups by approaching Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 22 percentage points.

But Buttigieg now has a new rival from Senator Amy Klobuchar, who used a strong debate to secure third place and a legitimate claim to dynamism.

Both seem to agree with most Democrats’ wishes. According to AP VoteCast, moderates and conservatives made up the majority of voters on Tuesday.

But things have gotten darker since the competition went to different countries. Polls have shown that former Vice President Joe Biden has the largest following among South American voters in South Carolina. Non-white voters made up about two-thirds of primary democratic voters in 2016, according to government data. But Biden’s anemic appearance in New Hampshire could test that.

Next up will be Nevada, South Carolina, and 14 states on Super Tuesday, March 3, including the mega-states of California and Texas. Surveys show that both Buttigieg and Klobuchar have limited support from minority voters, but Buttigieg has now demonstrated prime appeal and has benefited from his unlucky beltway misfortune.

Another test awaits the jumbled, moderate lane billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has spent hundreds of millions to convince Super Tuesday voters that he, not those who camped in the early states, was the one is the best alternative to Sanders.

NEW HAMPSHIRE CAN STILL SURPRISE

Klobuchar was a clear winner of expectations, a finish that guarantees her another look from the voters. New Hampshire revels in pulling up outsider candidates, and this time it was the Minnesota senator.

She limped to New Hampshire. Then she delivered strong debate performance in Manchester on Friday, experienced a flood of crowds, reported that she had raised more than three million dollars in three days, and on Tuesday she smashed a former vice president and the former senior senator from neighboring Massachusetts ,

The problem for Klobuchar is almost no infrastructure on the huge map that unfolds before the hopes of the Democratic Presidents. It announced a seven-digit ad purchase in Nevada, the next state to vote. But she only has 30 employees in a state where her rivals had at least twice as many, and that rewards the preparations because she uses a caucus. She hasn’t even started moving to the Super Tuesday countries.

But Klobuchar demonstrates in New Hampshire that even in a race that has been static for months and drowned out by Trump, debates, local quirks, and voters are important.

CAN BIDEN SURVIVE IN SOUTH CAROLINA?

There was no good news for Biden in the New Hampshire results. As in Iowa, he was overshadowed by the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whom he considered far too inexperienced, and surprisingly by Klobuchar, whom voters saw as a better choice.

Biden’s campaign has repeatedly fought for the lack of reasoning and the lack of energy seen in the small crowds attending his events, for his gritty fundraisers and his own uneven campaigns.

He said he welcomed the opportunity to run in a state with a broader electorate, and even left New Hampshire for South Carolina on Tuesday. But no candidate failed so badly in the first two nomination competitions and won.

In New Hampshire, about half of the state’s Democrats would be dissatisfied with him as a presidential candidate, according to AP VoteCast.

His fall was quick and dramatic.

Warren hits a wall

A few months ago, Warren looked unstoppable in New Hampshire. She represented neighboring Massachusetts, her detailed liberalism seemed to be in perfect harmony with Granite State’s no-nonsense progressives, and she led government surveys.

Her campaign’s trajectory is now definitely down, and she has little time to reset. Warren spoke quickly on Tuesday night and promised to continue fighting, but it is unclear where she will go next.

Warren has a strong organization and connections in Nevada, but if she can’t win on her neighboring pitch, it may be difficult to get a surprise in three time zones. Unlike Biden, it does not have a demographic bulwark of African-American voters that it can rely on. And even before the Vermont Senator started making profits, their fundraiser was only overshadowed by Sanders for small dollars.

The candidate of the plans has no clear plan to win now.

DEMOCRATS THAT ARE NOT YOUNG AND QUIET

Democratic primary voters are old. Almost two thirds in New Hampshire were over 45 years old.

These are voters who could have bought the first pressings of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” who danced to the Chicago Bears “Super Bowl Shuffle” and drank New Coke, if not Crystal Pepsi. You have memories of the Cold War with the former Soviet Union. When choosing a candidate, this group was divided between Buttigieg, Sanders and Klobuchar.

Nationwide, according to the Census Bureau, less than 56% of those eligible to vote are older than 45 years.

Sanders had an advantage with younger voters in New Hampshire.

Just over 9 in 10 New Hampshire voters are white. For comparison: only 68% of those eligible to vote are white.

