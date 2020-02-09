Advertisement

New Delhi: Almost 24 hours after the Delhi elections ended, the election commission announced on Sunday that the final turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than in 2015.

Data acquisition takes time to ensure correctness.

After elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly took place on Saturday, election officials said there was a 61.46 percent turnout that needed to be revised.

Aam Aadmi Paety (AAP), chief and prime minister Arvind Kejriwal, said it was “absolutely shocking” that the election committee was unable to come up with the final voting results.

“What is the Commission doing? Why don’t you announce your turnout a few hours after the election?” Kejriwal tweeted.

The figure of 62.59 percent was finally released by election manager Ranbir Singh at a press conference at 7.15 p.m.

Delhi recorded 67.47 percent turnout in 2015.

Singh said the returning officials were careful to ensure the data was accurate. “They didn’t want to speculate and give the exact numbers … So the returning officers worked all night to check that the dates were correct,” he said.

He said there are more than 13,700 polling stations in the state capital and they need to add data from each polling station and ensure that every vote is taken into account.

The highest turnout of 71.6 percent was reported from the Ballimaran constituency, while the lowest turnout, at 45.4 percent, was in Delhi Cantonment.

Okhla recorded 58.84 percent of the vote. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, in which protests against the amended citizenship law are underway, fall within this constituency.

Seelampur recorded 71.2 percent turnout.

AAP polls predicted an easy win for AAP against BJP and Congress.

The Aam Aadmi party said the delay in announcing the final election results was suspicious and asked if the election committee was waiting for the BJP to nod.

“The leaders of the BJP state the turnout and, on the other hand, the electoral commission was unable to give the final percentage of votes 24 hours after the poll ended,” Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia asked

AAP chief Sanjay Singh said “something is boiling” and “a game is being played secretly”.

“This may be the first time in the country’s 70-year history that the electoral commission is unwilling to publish the final turnout. The whole country and Delhi have been waiting for the turnout since yesterday,” he said.

