Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita welcome AAP supporters to the party center in Delhi Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

New Delhi: Tuesday was a euphoric day for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the party was given the mandate to form the next government based on the results of the 70-seat meeting in Delhi.

Trends put AAP in the lead at 9 a.m. and the numbers only rose. For a few hours, the BJP fought close combat in various constituencies, including Okhla, where the Shaheen Bagh protest is taking place, CM Manish Sisodia’s deputy Patparganj, and Kalkaji, where Atishi was competing. AAP had won these seats by late afternoon.

By 8:30 p.m. BJP had won only seven seats, with a lead in just one more, while the rest of the constituencies were pocketed by AAP. The result is the recent loss of the national party in the general election.

Aam Aadmi party congressor Arvind Kejriwal thanked the supporters in the party center, where celebrations were held throughout the day. Kejriwal, who is expected to be CM in Delhi again, was accompanied by his family and other party leaders Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

The AAP staff started the celebrations around 9 a.m. after early trends gave the party a 38-seat lead, two more than the 36-seat mid-term mark. Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

A video of AAP supporters dancing and singing about their version of “Rinkiya ke Papa” appeared on social media. The song is an obvious excavation by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, a Bhojpuri singer who is also a popular version of the song made photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

“Baby Kejriwal” was AAP’s celebrity today when photos of the child dressed in the Arvind Kejriwal trademark were shared by many people. AAP | Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

Supporters put slogans for AAP in the party headquarters Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

AAP’s victory became clear in the afternoon when the EC announced that the party had won more than 36 seats Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

Leaflets in support of AAP were distributed everywhere Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

The latest trends advanced the AAP with 62 seats Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

Some AAP supporters played with sacred colors to celebrate the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

AAP spokesman Raghav Chadha, who won from the Rajinder Nagar seat, shows the victory sign Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

Some AAP supporters mock a cute photo of BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah | Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari in his residence Photo: Manisha Mondal | The pressure

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (left), Delhi Congress leader Subhash Chopra (center), and former MP P.C. Chacko speaks at a press conference Photo: Manisha Mondal | The pressure

