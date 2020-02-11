Advertisement

AAP supporters celebrate at party center in New Delhi as election results arrive Praveen Jain | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: The AAP government’s focused approach to improving governance in education and health, and ensuring a continuous supply of water and electricity, played a crucial role for the party, which received 53.6 percent of the vote in the 2020 Delhi general election. This survey was conducted by Local Circles, an advocacy group, found.

Advertisement

The survey, which was conducted the month before the polls, received more than 20,000 responses – 33 percent of the respondents were women and 67 percent men. The questions concerned how the respondents perceived the party’s performance over the past five years.

Tuesday’s poll results showed that 21 percent rated the government as excellent, 12 percent as very good, 16 percent as good, 19 percent as average, 18 percent as bad, and 12 percent as very bad. Respondents considered areas such as water, electricity, health, anti-corruption, business facilitation, air quality, public transportation and amenities.

Also read: The Delhi ruling is a referendum on Kejriwal’s development and not against modes

How AAP interviewed on certain topics

water

With regard to water supply in Delhi, 56 percent said they have seen improvement over the past five years. Thirty-three percent said the improvement was significant, while 23 percent said there was a small improvement. Another 18 percent said that nothing had improved, and 26 percent said that the situation had worsened.

health

The survey also included a health care survey, a topic that the AAP campaign focused on. Given the key parameters of availability, affordability, and quality, 43 percent of the government gave the thumbs up for a significant improvement, but over 66 percent of those surveyed thought there was only some improvement.

electricity

The AAP government received the highest support for improvements in power supply, reduced electricity bills and education – 80 percent said there was an improvement in electricity supply and affordability, and 74 percent said there were improvements in education.

corruption

23% said corruption is significantly lower, while 14% believe it has increased.

“The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, recently quoted a CAG report and said that his government had increased spending on schools, hospitals, water and electricity, but was still able to generate an income surplus in the past 5 years. He attributed this feat to no corruption and fraud, ”the report said.

Also read: How Kejriwal played Modi, Shah’s Hindutva nationalism-welfare combination, to defeat them

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement