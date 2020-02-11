Advertisement

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav

New Delhi: AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s cavalry was shot late Tuesday in Delhi in Kishangarh by unknown villains during a triumphal march in his Mehrauli constituency, which he had won earlier in the day. An AAP volunteer was killed in the shot and another injured.

The AAP volunteer who died was identified as an Ashok man by the party’s Mehrauli team. The injured volunteer, who was only identified as Harinder, has been hospitalized and is probably not in danger.

While Yadav was not available for an official comment, party sources said he was concerned about the incident. Yadav is certain, the sources added.

An FIR has been filed, but no arrests have been made, a Delhi police source said.

According to the source, Yadav was on his way home with some of his close employees who followed his vehicle in two separate cars. When his car stopped at a red light near Fortis Hospital, villains who were in another car opened fire on her.

“The villains were also in a car. They fired several rounds at the cars. The MLA was saved when the bullet didn’t hit his car, but the one behind it, ”said the source.

“The bullet hit the rear window of this car and hit the volunteer who was sitting in the back seat. He died while another was injured, ”added the source.

According to the police, the perpetrators managed to flee the site.

A PCR call was made by the AAP volunteers, who also took the injured to the hospital.

The Delhi police source told ThePrint that it appeared to be a “personal enmity”.

“It seems to be a case of personal hostility, since the person who died was involved in a criminal trial. It could well be a gang rivalry that is unrelated to the election, ”he said.

“It is also possible that the men came to Naresh Yadav, but did not know which car he was in before opening the fire. We’re researching all angles, ”added the source.

A police team reached the site and recorded the testimony of the other AAP volunteers who witnessed the shootout. The police are also looking for footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

Naresh Yadav defeated the BJP’s Kusum Khatri in the Delhi general election with 9,000 votes. The results were announced on Tuesday.

