Advertisement

Delhi police registered an FIR on Wednesday and arrested a man after a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was attacked, resulting in the death of a party volunteer last night. The attack on MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy took place in Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, South Delhi, around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday when he returned from a temple. Yadav escaped unharmed.

Another volunteer who accompanied the leader was injured, AAP said on Twitter. Yadav won the Mehrauli parliamentary elections in Delhi.

Shots on AAP MLA @ MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers who accompanied him on the way back from the temple.

Advertisement

At least one volunteer died of gunshot wounds. Another is injured.

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

The police excluded any political motivation for the shooting event. The police scan video recordings to identify the attackers.

“The previous investigation has shown that there was an attacker. Naresh Yadav was not the goal. The attacker came specifically to target the shot man (AAP volunteer), ”said Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh.

An armed man who, as his supporters said, was walking, shot about four rounds on Yadav’s convoy. The shooter escaped after the attack.

“The incident is really unfortunate. I don’t know the reason for the attack, but it suddenly happened. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure the police can identify the attacker if they inquire properly, ”said Yadav.

Ashok Mann volunteer died in the attack on AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav

Today we lost one of our family members. May his soul rest in peace.

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

“Two people were shot and Ashok Man Ji died and Harender Ji was injured. I don’t know if they particularly attacked me, but they definitely targeted our convoy. Anyone could have been shot in the attack, ”he added. The injured AAP volunteer was taken to a nearby hospital.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has won a landslide by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi general election following a campaign by the BJP to campaign with a number of Union ministers and prime ministers. led by Interior Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement