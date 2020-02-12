Advertisement

File photo: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacting with class X students in a state school in Delhi | @AAPDelhiNCR

Text Size:

ON-

A +

In my neighborhood there is a young couple of domestic workers who are hardworking and apolitical. However, the two have consistently shown political clarity when it comes to who they would vote for in the Delhi general election – the Aam-Aadmi Party. This determination was based on two reasons – the Mohalla clinics and the tangible benefits they saw from the quality of their children’s government-run school.

Advertisement

School education seems to have become a political issue. And that shows the maturity of our democracy.

During her tenure, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia made great efforts to improve the infrastructure and functioning of Delhi public schools. The government’s efforts in the field of education have not only proven to be high quality education for the long-disadvantaged members of society, but also politically sensible. I have overwhelming evidence, if only sporadic, that points to its political advantages.

Also read: AAP election victory thanks to cheap energy, better water supply and education: survey

Government’s lack of interest

Perhaps this is a good time to remind the Indian political class that serious consideration of education brings political benefits in addition to the common good.

The unfortunate aspect of India’s history after independence was that central and state governments are reluctant to take real and meaningful action in education. Of course, the central government and almost all state governments pay lip service every year through routine publications and budgetary regulations that are designed to help do good things in the world of education. But on almost all such occasions, one cannot help but feel that the hearts of those responsible for changing the education system are not really going into the measures they promise to take.

The reason for this indifference is the illusion of the political class. Indian politicians believe that educational reforms take a long time and the resulting dividends are not tangible enough to achieve political benefits. You are not an immediate voter. However, there are some real and compelling reasons to dispel such ideas.

Also read: Building skills: How authorities and businesses can help students transition from school to work

The Delhi example

As I understand it, and based on an in-depth discussion I had with a very prominent AAP official – Atishi Marlena – the story is clear and simple. There was no rocket science behind the decisions that their government made that brought these reforms.

Perhaps there is a lesson in this story for the rest of India. To make such efforts successful, the first rule is to ensure top management engagement. According to Atishi, Deputy CM and Delhi Minister of Education, Manish Sisodia, never dropped his focus from education. He not only provided sufficient and timely resources, but also regularly and accidentally attended public schools.

Measures like this have immediate benefits. For one thing, the cross-school faculty is more involved and enthusiastic, as was the case in Delhi. Second, active government involvement promotes school worker morale when they see that their working conditions are being reviewed and that someone is willing to listen to their concerns.

Another thing to emulate is the work of the AAP government to improve school infrastructure. Basic facilities like clean toilets, ceiling fans and adequate seating have made the difference. A school with better infrastructure achieves an important goal – it makes the staff, the students and their parents happy and proud to be connected with them.

Also read: What is the model for school education in Delhi and why does Maharashtra strive to emulate it?

Difficult to emulate?

In the past, there was a clear separation of classes in the state schools in Delhi. There was a complete separation between school principals who earned six-figure salaries and the parents of the students, most of them day laborers who were barely able to approach them or participate in their children’s education in any way. However, their empowerment through discussions between parents and teachers (school monitoring committees) gradually changed. Parents became active participants and school accountability increased. In the past, the same parents had difficulty entering their children’s schools.

Here is my question to the political class in India: Which of these measures to improve the education system is difficult to implement? And why didn’t that happen more and more in India? I am sure that a lot has been done in education in other parts of India, but maybe not as extensively as the AAP government in Delhi. Bihar provided young girls with free bicycles for school rides under Nitish Kumar’s first term. This played a major role in his re-election in 2010.

And if Delhi wants to take it to the next level, it has to revise the curriculum in a way that helps students. The new AAP government would do well to downsize the curriculum and set up more activities. It would also be good to change the pedagogy practiced. Every political party that respects has many advantages, including political ones.

The author is the former Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, a respected mathematician and educator. Views are personal.

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement