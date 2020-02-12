Advertisement

Unidentified people opened fire on the convoy of newly elected Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Yadav in southwest Delhi when he and his followers returned home after his victory after visiting a temple.

The fire occurred late Tuesday evening in Kishangarh village.

The police said they arrested someone for questioning and the incident appears to be a case of personal hostility. According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the MLA convoy.

Advertisement

Another person who was injured in the incident was hospitalized.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh identified the dead volunteer as an Ashok man.

MLA Naresh Yadav convoy attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok man killed. Naresh Yadav returned home after visiting a temple, ”Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“At least one volunteer died of gunshot wounds. Another is injured, ”tweeted AAP.

Ankit Lal, responsible for social media at AAP, added that criminals in another car opened fire on the MLA convoy near Fortis Hospital.

end of

Advertisement