Atishi, the AAP candidate from the assembly in Kalkaji, beat her Bharatiya Janata rival Dharambir Singh on Tuesday for 11,333 votes in a battle for her party’s reputation.

It was also seen as a personal struggle for 38-year-old Atishi, who was known as an educational reformist but didn’t have much political experience when she tried to boost her political career.

She had also unsuccessfully contested the elections of Lok Sabha from East Delhi last year and secured third place.

“It was clear that the people in Delhi had chosen Arvind Kejriwal. They voted for him based on what he did for Delhi, ”said Atishi of AAP.

“We have the opportunity to work for the people of Delhi,” she said while speaking to reporters.

Moments later, Atishi also tweeted her thanks to the citizens of the capital.

Many thanks to all people in Delhi who trusted @AamAadmiParty and voted for development policy.

In the past 5 years we have tried to make Delhi the government. Schools are the best in the country and now we’re making Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi!

– Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 11, 2020

Atishi also presented its agenda for the next five years.

The veteran who defeated her is Singh, who heads the Delhi BJP’s stand-level management wing and was a councilor in the Sriniwaspuri community (2007-2012).

He had worked for years at the community and district levels and unsuccessfully ended the controversial election in 2013 with an AAP ticket. He had left the BJP after being denied a ticket in the general election that year.

It was the first time in more than two decades that the BJP nominated its own candidate from Kalkaji. She had always given this seat to her old and trusted ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – at least 50-55% of the voters belong to the Sikh Punjabi community.

