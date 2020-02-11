Advertisement

AAP supporters at party headquarters Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi party’s bet against one-time congressional leaders paid off when five of the six defectors the party used in the Delhi elections won in their respective constituencies.

Advertisement

Former congress leaders Shoaib Iqbal, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Dhanwati Chandela, Vinay Mishra and Parlad Singh Sawhney all won on AAP tickets.

The only leader to oppose this trend is Ram Singh Netaji, who is lagging behind the BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with 3,719 votes from Badarpur.

Some controversial decisions

The AAP’s decision to use Shoaib Iqbal, a five-time MLA of Matia Mahal’s Congress, had raised its eyebrows a few days before the election process began. The BJP alleged that Iqbal had been charged with several crimes and that the AAP had committed itself to the policies of the Muslim electoral bank by persuading him to join.

Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia had responded to the allegations and asked the BJP government at the center to arrest all AAP members who are known to be criminals.

On Tuesday, Iqbal destroyed the BJP’s Ravinder Gupta and won the Matia Mahal seat with 50,241 votes. It is the sixth time that he represents the constituency.

AAP also ensured that Vinay Mishra, the son of former Congressman Mahabal Mishra, was deployed to Dwarka. Mishra defeated the BJP’s Parduymn Rajput in Dwarka with 14,387 votes.

The decision prompted Dwarka MLA Adarsh ​​Shastri, the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, to withdraw from the AAP. He was joined by seated Badarpur MLA N. D. Sharma, whose ticket was given to Ram Netaji, another former congressman.

Also read: What Delhi can look forward to from the new AAP government – Deshbhakti course, more welfare regulations

The decisive battles

In Hari Nagar, Raj Kumari Dhillon, a former congress councilor and the first woman to be dismissed, defeated BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga by 20,131 votes. Bagga is the founder of the ultra-nationalistic edge outfit, Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena.

In a case of asset swap, congress candidate Alka Lamba was defeated by AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney, a former congressional leader. Lamba, as an AAP candidate, had beaten Sawhney in the 2015 elections, but left the party in September 2019 after disagreements and a public statement. On February 8, she sparked controversy again when she tried to beat an AAP agent who was reported to have made comments on her son.

Lamba took a bad third place and lost her custody account after only 3,881 votes.

The other former congress chairman who won is Dhanwati Chandela, who defeated BJP President Ramesh Khanna in the Rajouri Garden with 22,972 votes.

Also read: BJP is too national to win the Delhi general election

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement