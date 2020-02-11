Advertisement

Saffron Party’s CAA and Hindutva cards do not impress Delhi voters.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to become its poll strategy after a humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly’s polls, which failed to get votes on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Turkey, upcoming elections in Bihar and West Bengal are changing.

While Bihar will take part in the elections this year, elections in West Bengal are planned for next year. Both countries could be a challenge for the BJP, as they have a major Muslim electoral bank and both the CAA and the NRC are viewed as “anti-Muslim”.

According to the results of the survey in Delhi, the bargaining power of the BJP seems to have waned.

After supporting the CAA in parliament, BJP ally JD (U) chief and Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar said the NRC would not be implemented in the state. The BJP only declared Mr. Kumar to be the face of the NDA after realizing that going it alone can be harmful.

In addition, government policy is full of speculation as to whether Mr. Kumar will drop the BJP. However, the saffron party’s election leaders are confident that Mr. Kumar will “not repeat his mistake” as this would only “compromise his image and credibility”.

In West Bengal, where the BJP had desperately tried to increase its political strength, the CAA and NRC could affect their election prospects, as part of the party believes that the leading group should focus on development rather than polarization.

In addition, the leadership crisis in the BJP’s national unity is also a problem that worries the party’s top heads, as Trinamul Supremo and West Bengali Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee are considered “massive voters”.

Ms. Banerjee was a strong critic of CAA, NRC and NPR. The state assembly also passed a resolution calling on the central government to repeal the CAA. In addition, Ms. Banerjee had stated that NRC would not be implemented in the state.

