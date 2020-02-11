Advertisement

Satish Acharya | Sifydotcom

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online or on social media, and are credited accordingly.

In todays featured cartoon, Satish Acharya congratulates the Aam Aadmi party on victory over the elections and many other unpleasant things in the capital.

Nala Ponnappa | thefederal.com

Nala Ponnappa takes note of the sad but slightly improved performance of the BJP in the Delhi elections.

Manjul | First post

Manjul comments on the confidence of one party (and one individual) in their election performance.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi

In his usual sarcastic manner, Kirtish Bhatt Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi of RSS appreciates that once and for all makes it clear that the rejection of the BJP is not the same as the rejection of the Hindus.

R Prasad | Poliloquie

R. Prasad condemns the government dossier in which Omar Abdullah is charged under the controversial law on public safety (PSA).

EP Unny | The Indian Express

Unknown comment on the new campus surveillance initiative proposed at the annual DGP conference in Pune.

