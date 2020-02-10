Advertisement

It’s that time of the year again: Girl Scout cookie time, and everyone seems to come to mind, even Aaron Carter. Carter recently posted a sweet image of himself buying boxes of Girl Scout cookies and fans are here for that. Read on to learn how they respond.

Aaron Carter buys a set of Girl Scout cookies

Aaron Carter | Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

First, Carter changed his name on Instagram to The Cookie Monster, which is just hilarious. Carter placed an image of himself with two large boxes full of Girl Scout cookies that he had purchased for charity. He grins in the mail and it really is a sweet image.

Carter endorsed the message with: “Have my girl scout cookies !! Samoa and thin mints in the freezer. 🥰 if I have a daughter, I want to make sure she becomes a boy scout !!! Keep it up !!! @girlscouts #dadgoals ready for the next chapter in life. No matter how difficult things get, always give them back and keep smiling. It helps 🥰. “

Fans respond to Carter’s message

Numerous fans welcome Carter for his purchase

the Girl Scout nation. Not to mention, the cookies are just that good.

“That Cookie life bros,” wrote an Instagram user.

Many fans wanted Carter to know how sweet the whole thing was

is. “Ok this is cute,” another wrote.

Other fans wanted to let Carter know which ones they prefer over

the other cookie options. “But those lemonades are the best,” someone

expressed.

“Very sweet of you,” wrote another.

Another user hopes that good things will come Carters way. “You have

the kindest eyes and I really hope that many good things come your way ❤️, ”

They wrote.

Many people support the purchase of the Girl Scout cookie from Aaron Carter

Other Instagram users encouraged Carter to support the Girl Scouts. “My daughter is a boy scout. She loves it !! I encourage you if you have a daughter to put her in Girl Scouts !! One of the best programs! “Said an Instagram user.

Many fans are happy that Carter supports such well

cause. “I think it’s great that you support Scouting !! It is such an important tool for the youth,

to learn responsibility and to set / achieve goals! Wrote a user.

“Very cool and generous of you,” said another.

Other fans wish Carter good wishes for the future. “So

nice of you to buy so many cookies !! Way to go @aaroncarter 💗

one day you will be a great father !! I hope you get that little girl you talk to

about !! “Someone came in.

Many people are proud of Carter’s support for the girl

Scout cookie nation. “Good that you support those girls,”

another Instagram user wrote.

Many of Carter’s followers have responded to let them know what their cookie preferences are. Many support Carter to purchase Girl Scout cookies for an excellent purpose. Some also think that Carter will be an excellent father.

