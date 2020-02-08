Advertisement

The Reunion of Season 7 of the Deck season looks like a pressure cooker because previews show crew arguments and Captain Lee Rosbach leaves the set.

Deckhand Abbi Murphy, however, shared a lighter moment she had with fellow deckhand Brian de Saint Pern. Murphy seemed to get acceptance from the men on the boat before she left mid-season. She also still seems to be friendly with the deck team and sat with the deckhands during the reunion.

Brian de Saint Pern Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She recently tweeted a “behind the scenes” moment of frivolity that she shared with the Saint Pern in between photography. Murphy also said she had a very different experience on the boat than what finally happened. “Yes, I had a very different experience … it will definitely be an interesting reunion! Let me know of course how you feel after the rumors part 1 of 2,” she tweeted to a fan.

This was Murphy’s favorite part of the reunion

Murphy said her favorite part of the reunion was not on camera. “My favorite part of the #belowdeck reunion happened outside the camera,” tweeted Murphy. “Brian wanted to smoke, so I thought it was okay, I will roll one for you. He goes naah I have this girl, so I was like mmmkay. Half an hour later he is like Abbi. I can’t and gives me the mess he made & a torn paper. “

She added, “I was like wtf did you? & Rolled us a few smokes. Then I thought, do you have a lighter? We had neither of them, so we tried to light our smoke with the heater in my room (that didn’t work in the end) while we laughed at our donkeys. “Murphy went on:” This lasted about 15 minutes while my aunt watched unbelievingly. lol. I thought I had it … But fail!

Murphy then joked: “Also … another moment outside the camera … the fact that my favorite drink was soda water both nights, but I walked in / couldn’t figure out how to open every door where I had the guts had to walk through it. “

The rest of the reunion looks intense

Previews show a lot of drama to go around while the crew confronts each other about issues that were brewing all season. Finally, chef stew Kate Chastain and Simone Mashile stew discuss Mashile’s pent up resentment for relegation from the second to the third stew. Chastain insists that all the movements she made were not personal, but for the well-being of the boat. Mashile was relatively calm about expressing resentment this season, but does not stop at the reunion.

The crew also discusses a social media post deckhand Tanner Sterback mother shared. Host Andy Cohen asks Sterback what his mother thought about how he treated Mashile, but Sterback said he had never discussed the relationship with his mother. But then Sterback and deckhand Rhylee Gerber argue about Sterback’s social media post and how his mother came to Rosbach. Gerber wondered how Sterback’s mother blamed Rosbach for her son’s behavior in the show.

