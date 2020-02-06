Advertisement

Jinger Duggar is not the only rebel in the Duggar family. Despite a strictly religious upbringing, Counting on stars John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have also defied a number of rules from his family over the years. But the couple may have broken the largest Duggar rule when they welcomed their first baby in early 2020.

“Counting On” stars Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar | John and Abbie via Instagram

John David and Abbie break the rules of his family

Jinger has always been considered the rebel in her family, though

John David and Abbie seem to follow in her footsteps – a movement that

is probably not good with his father, Jim Bob Duggar.

For example, when they were making love, John David and Abbie violated several strict Jim Bob protocols. The Counting On stars also waited longer than normal to tie the knot (a whole four months). For the Duggars, they usually do not waste time after being engaged to be paired.

To make matters worse, John and David didn’t get Abbie

pregnant immediately after exchanging vows. Instead, they had the guts to wait

almost a year before they announced their first pregnancy.

John David and Abbie confirmed that they were expecting a baby at the beginning of August. The couple gave birth on January 7, 2020 to their first baby, Grace Annette Duggar (Gracie).

How did John David and Abbie rebel against Jim Bob?

When John David and Abbie discovered they were pregnant, she

chose to go against a Duggar family tradition. As fans of Counting On are

well-informed, members of the Duggar clan usually give birth at home.

According to the

Hollywood Gossip, John David and Abbie welcomed their first child

the comfort of a hospital. In a recent online segment of counting on,

fans watched as John David hurried his wife to the hospital as soon as she went

in labor.

Childbirth in a hospital is not uncommon for most

people, but it’s a big problem for the Duggars. We don’t really know why Jim Bob

prefers his daughters to have babies at home, but it seems to be part of it

long list of rules.

The decision to have Gracie in the hospital is another example of how John David and Abbie go against his family’s rules. It also gives viewers hope that not all Jim Bob’s children will follow in his footsteps.

John David and Abbie talk about parenthood

John David and Abbie have only been a few parents

weeks, but it sounds like they have already mastered their new lives.

In a recent interview, the Counting On stars admitted that

Being parents for a newborn has not been easy. Along with everything restless

nights the two were forced to completely change their routines.

Despite these challenges, John David and Abbie have assured viewers that they love Gracie very much and cannot be happier that they have welcomed a healthy girl into their lives.

“We settle into our new routine of life that has

recorded a few long nights as Gracie is still trying to figure out the

difference between day and night! “shared the pair.

The two added that they have received a lot of advice from them

families who have been very supportive during pregnancy.

John David and Abbie announced the birth of Gracie on social media a few weeks ago. The Counting On stars confirmed that their baby girl was in good health and that they could not wait to start the journey of parenthood together.

The Duggars meet Grace

While John David and Abbie did not have a home birth, the Duggars

visited the couple shortly after Grace was born.

Abbie worked for 36 hours, although an epidural helped her

deal with the pain. Even Abbie’s sister-in-law, Jessa Duggar, said she was

next time she will get one.

After Abbie and John David returned to their home, most were

Duggars came to visit them. This includes Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, both

of whom seemed very proud to expand the Duggar clan again.

TLC has not revealed when the new season of Counting On

will premiere. The birth of John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett was heard in

a web series especially for the show.

