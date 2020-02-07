Advertisement

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) – Get Report delivered stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and forecast solid earnings for 2020 as rising cancer drug sales helped offset unchanged revenue from treating Humira with rheumatoid arthritis.

According to AbbVie, adjusted earnings for the three months ended December were $ 2.28 per share. This is an increase of 20% over the same period last year and is significantly above the street consensus forecast of $ 2.19 per share. AbbVie said consolidated sales increased 4.8% to $ 8.7 billion, which was largely in line with analyst estimates.

Advertisement

Looking to fiscal year 2020, AbbVie announced that adjusted earnings of $ 9.61 to $ 9.71 per share are well above the refinitive forecast of $ 9.48 per share. Operating revenue growth is expected to be 8%.

“Our strong performance this quarter marks another excellent year for AbbVie,” said CEO Richard Gonzalez. “The market launches of Skyrizi and Rinvoq are going very well and we are entering 2020 with considerable momentum. We are also looking forward to completing the planned acquisition of Allergan in the first quarter.”

AbbVie stock saw a 2.2% increase in pre-market trading immediately after earnings were released, suggesting an opening price of $ 89.09 per share.

Humira, an anti-rheumatoid arthritis drug from AbbVie, achieved unchanged sales of $ 4.92 billion despite increasing competition from generic competitors. Sales of Imbruvica, an anti-cancer drug, increased 29% to $ 1.3 billion. The drug maker also said that two of its key new therapies, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, could generate sales of up to $ 1.7 billion this year.

Advertisement