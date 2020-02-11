Advertisement

Fans are annoyed by this season of The Bachelor because of the way the participants interact. They often focus more on their drama than getting to know Peter Weber. Discover what a supervisor has to say about the backlash and why he wonders if age has had to do with this problem.

Fans have engaged multiple participants of “The Bachelor”

Peter Weber about “The Bachelor” | John Fleenor via Getty Images

Every season of The Bachelor tends to have one or two bad guys. This season seems to have an overwhelming amount of drama and multiple villains.

It all started with several ladies who accused Alayah Benavidez of being fake. Victoria Paul then claimed that Alayah had told her to lie to producers that they knew each other before the season. Tammy Ly also got into a fight with Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn.

Fans talked online about the overwhelming amount of drama this season. “This season is like watching Mean Girls and Peter is Lindsay Lohan,” tweeted a fan. Sydney Lotuaco, who was a Bachelor in Paradise, also tweeted: ‘This cast grew up with Mean Girls and it shows, but especially the lunch in the bathroom. #the Bachelor.”

Some cast members are really young

Weber is 28 years old and is looking for a wife. Some of the ladies chosen for his season are very young.

Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, who are some of his favorite ladies, are 23 years old. Hannah Ann has also revealed that she has never been in love and Weber is worried about that. They were also not the youngest ladies in the competition. Mykenna was 22 years old.

Kelley Flanagan spoke to Weber about noticing a difference between her and other ladies in the competition. She was worried that he was interested in women like Hannah Ann because she is in a different place in life.

Robert Mills wonders if the participants should get older

Robert Mills, ABC’s Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming spoke with Entertainment Tonight about this season. He expressed anger about the participants this season.

“I don’t think you ever say that you would do anything else, but I think we should look to the future,” said Mills. “You see a lot of people talking about the age of the participants, I think we would probably look at it and say,” Should it get older? Are these girls ready? “

He continued: “This is a show about hopefully finding a life partner, and that happened in this show. I think I have to make sure everyone is ready, and you can’t ignore the fact that, even for the right reasons, but are you there to be an influencer? Are you there for Peter? Looking at that. ”

Mills gave his own opinion about this season’s cast. “I think they are all very sincere,” he said. “I think the girls are really great, but you look at everything and keep that in mind when we think about who will be the next bachelor.”

It seems that things can go in any direction in the future. Mills loved the women this season, but is open to reviewing the age of participants in the future.

