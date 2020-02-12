Advertisement

According to a new report from Abacus Data, around 3 in 4 Canadians believe they can find cheaper options for mobile services than the contract they are currently signing.

“This may seem counterintuitive given other data suggesting that consumers feel they are overpaying for their cellular plans, but it is evidence that most consumers recognize that there are cheaper rates on the market “says the report.

The researchers write that Canadians recognize that today’s market offers them lower prices and more choice than the last time they searched for a wireless tariff.

In addition, 95 percent of Canadians agree that it is important that they have access to strong regional wireless networks.

The report also found that two out of three Canadians believe that competition from regional wireless companies has reduced national airline prices. The report states that Canadians see a direct link between reduced prices from national airlines and increased competition from regional companies.

45 percent of Canadians see regional competition as a 35 percent reduction in mobile phone prices, which the CRTC reported from 2016 to 2018. One in three believes that public pressure at lower prices has lowered prices.

However, 20 percent of Canadians believe that government pressure on mobile operators was the main driver of the fall in prices.

Abacus Data prepared this report by conducting an online survey of 1,850 Canadians from January 30 through February 2. The error rate is plus or minus 2.3 percent.

Source: Abacus data

