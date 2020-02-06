Advertisement

Warren Gatland’s heavy lifting was already done for the week when the Six Nations stretched out a leg seven days ago.

After 12 years and 151 tests in Wales, Gatland’s career as a Super Rugby coach with the Chiefs began with a remarkable comeback win over the blues in Auckland.

Head coaches, Warren Gatland, before the super rugby fight against the blues. Image: INPHO / Photosport / Andrew Cornaga

With 19: 5 in the break, his new boys took a 37:29 win, which was described by an Kiwi dealer as “epic”. It was also his first win as a trainer in Eden Park.

Not a bad start, but that’s exactly what Gatland does.

It took him some time to lift Ireland off the ground, but there was early evidence of a recovery when he only lost 18-16 in his first game in Paris against a French team that had collected over 70 points Five Nations games.

He quickly steered wasps away from the descent, won an Air New Zealand Cup with Waikato, and then went to Wales.

The Welshmen were a mess after a shock World Cup exit to Fiji, but they exceeded all expectations with a defeat against England to start the Six Nations in 2008 and end them with a Grand Slam.

There are four new head coaches in the current Six Nations, and that alone is an alarmingly high standard that each of them can reach.

Add Gatland’s lead in the British and Irish Lions – a series win in Australia and a stalemate against the All Blacks – and you could argue that there hasn’t been a better coach in the professional era.

How, who has had so much success in so many levels of the game and in both hemispheres?

What is undeniable is that his resume has not generated the respect he deserves. Certainly not outside the principality.

Caricatured as a clown on the front page of a New Zealand newspaper during the 2017 Lions Tour, his career in Europe was haunted by the sophisticated “Warrenball” charges, which lasted most of his time in Wales.

Sean O’Brien’s criticism of him and his coaching staff after this tour resulted in Gatland not being in the same category as someone like Joe Schmidt, who at the time was still considered a man who could do no wrong

Now it’s clear that Wayne Pivac’s job is to replace him.

Pivac is a personable guy, a former cop, but a “good” cop who sits down and talks to his players and listens to them. His success with Scarlets and his knowledge of the regional scene are a good start, but it will take some time before he reaches the bond that Gatland seemed to enjoy with his troops.

“It’s a challenge because the boys just idolized gats,” former Wales winger Shane Williams said in Dublin this week.

“He was a good trainer. He had good methods. He had good people around him like Shaun Edwards, Rob Howley, Robin McBryde and Jenks [Neil Jenkins].

“He formed this team – and I don’t mean it like the boys on the field – from the physiotherapist to the masseuse and everyone else to JR [John Rowlands], who then tidied up the pockets.

He formed this team. Everyone trusted Gats massively and Gats trusted the boy.

Pivac can enjoy a seamless transition. This is an enormous encounter for him and for Andy Farrell. After both men have won the opponent, they are always expected to beat them, but his Welsh team could easily return home from Ballsbridge tomorrow with a second win in a row.

Still, one can only wonder which landmines Gatland would lay if he were still here.

For years, he pinched the sensitivity of the Irish with one-liners and not too subtle trenches, which created tension between the two sides and at one point went so far that the Welshmen preferred to defeat the Irish more than anyone else.

Quite the claim that your neighbors have made against Severn.

Gatland even claimed that Schmidt would be more embarrassed during the weeks when Wales made the opposition available, and his words could drive his kiwi colleague crazy.

“He could deny that,” he said News Talk Late last year, “but people in the Irish camp tell me,” Please don’t say anything this week because Joe is concerned about your comments. “

No brickbats were thrown in one direction or the other this week. Farrell isn’t nearly as sensitive to this stuff as his predecessor, and Pivac has no eye for calamity.

The English and Scots have noticed stoking the bad blood this week as they fire barbs against each other across Hadrian’s wall. Pivac’s teams play a pleasant rugby variant, but the game as a whole is a boring place for Gatland’s absence.

