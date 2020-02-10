Advertisement

ABC / Arturo Holmes

Parasite has made history during Sunday’s 2020 Oscars, but unfortunately not as many people have registered to watch it as in previous years.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards once achieved a low score, with 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating for adults aged 18-49. That is a major dip in the 2019 awards show, which generated 29.56 million viewers and a 7.7 rating.

Previously, the low point once belonged to the Oscars of 2018, which were viewed with 26.5 million. They were also the last time the ceremony had a host (Jimmy Kimmel); the past two shows went without anyone at the helm, although previous hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin were very monologue-like.

Sunday’s broadcast was about his three-hour timeframe, ending at 23:32 ET, after Parasite became the first non-English-language film to take Best Picture home. (The public even applauded that the lights would turn on again so that the winners could finish their speeches.)

The rest of the TV programming of the night were mostly repetitions. There were, however, a handful of new episodes, including Homeland’s last season premiere and Kidding’s season premiere on Showtime, Power’s series final on Starz and The Outsider on HBO.

