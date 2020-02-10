Advertisement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences took the unprecedented move on Sunday to recognize that the Academy Awards are taking place in tribal countries.

Jojo Rabbit director and presenter Taika Waititi announced the announcement on Sunday’s television show and said the annual ceremony will take over land that was once inhabited by the Tongva, Tataviam and Chumash.

“The academy wants to acknowledge that we have gathered tonight in the ancestral Tongva, Tataviam and Chumash countries,” he said. “We recognize them as the first peoples of this country on which the film community lives and works.”

Since 2002, the Oscars have been held at the Dolby Theater, formerly Kodak Theater, in the Hollywood and Highland complex in Los Angeles.

This year the academy awarded the actor Wes Studi an honorary Oscar. He was the first Native American actor to win an Oscar.

