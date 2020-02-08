Advertisement

Several Hollywood stars turn to partisan speechwriting agencies that previously worked for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Vulture.

In a play that originally aimed to find out who wrote Brad Pitt’s speeches during this award season, in which the star from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was honored at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs to win an Oscar this weekend.

Considering that many of Pitt’s speeches were a little too perfect this season, Vulture’s Chris Lee turned to Pitt’s representatives who refused to comment. However, an editorial agency that wanted to remain anonymous confirmed that Pitt’s representatives had asked about their services.

Another actor who draws attention for his recent speeches is joker star Joaquin Phoenix, who, after receiving the award for best actor, made several politically charged statements for his role as killer of nihilist Arthur Fleck. Just last week, he used his time at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) to point out Hollywood’s “systematic racism” because the ceremony lacked nominees for black or ethnic minorities.

One of Hollywood’s best-known speechwriting agencies is Fenway Strategies, a company founded by former Obama administration representatives Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor. Fenway not only offers ghostwriting speeches for TED discussions and political speeches, but also services for people in the entertainment industry who want to get the right grade in anticipation of their award.

Senior Fenway editor Sam Koppelman, who previously worked as digital strategist for Hillary Clinton, editor for Michael Bloomberg and co-author of Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump, said the writing is great for actors because they know ” how to deliver the lines. “

“Writing for actors is an editor’s dream come true,” said Koppelman. “Because unlike politicians who are not professionals in memorizing lines or delivering them in a compelling and charismatic way, the actors actually know how to deliver lines.”

“Maybe he just did it himself and he’s really good,” he added. “But if you find out who wrote them, let me know – they can write speeches well.”

Industry insiders insist that Hollywood stars who write speeches are a common practice these days, according to Lee’s report. “The most common reason (to hire a ghost acceptance speech writer) is knowledge of the space,” a source told the magazine. “How” What is the difference between the PGAs, the globes and the BAFTAs? “Knowing the room is the key. Laziness is the other reason.”

