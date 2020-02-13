Passengers wearing masks walk outside the Shanghai train station in Shanghai, China Reuters via ANI File Photo

Beijing: According to a study published in The Lancet Journal, the novel coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) cannot be transmitted to the unborn child during late pregnancy or have serious health consequences in a newborn.

The small observational study analyzed women from Wuhan, China, who were in their third trimester of pregnancy and had pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

There were two cases of fetal stress in the study, but all nine pregnancies resulted in live births, the researchers said.

They also found that symptoms of COVID-19 infection in pregnant women were similar to those in non-pregnant adults, and none of the women in the study developed severe pneumonia or died.

The team warned that the results were based on a limited number of cases over a short period of time, and included only women who were late in pregnancy and were caesarean born.

The effects of mothers infected with the virus during the first or second trimester of pregnancy and the subsequent results for their offspring remain unclear, as well as whether the virus can be transmitted from mother to child during vaginal birth.

The latest study is based on the news that a newborn was born to a mother infected with COVID-19 who tested positive for COVID-19 infection within 36 hours after birth. This raised questions as to whether the virus could become infected in the womb.

“It is important to note that many important clinical details of this case are missing, and for this reason, we cannot conclude from this one case whether intrauterine infection is possible,” said the study’s lead author, Professor Yuanzhen Zhang, from Zhongnan Hospital the Wuhan University, China.

“Nevertheless, we should continue to pay special attention to newborns born to mothers with COVID-19 pneumonia to prevent infections in this group,” said Zhang.

Existing studies on the effects of COVID-19 apply to the general population and there is limited information about the virus in pregnant women, said Professor Huixia Yang from the First Hospital of Beijing University in China.

This is important to investigate, as pregnant women can be particularly vulnerable to respiratory pathogens and severe pneumonia because they are immunodeficient and have pregnancy-related physiological changes that could put them at higher risk of poor results, Yang said.

“Although no study developed severe pneumonia or died of infection in our study, we still need to study the virus to understand the effects in a larger group of pregnant women,” said Yang.

The medical records of nine pregnant women with pneumonia caused by COVID-19 infection were reviewed.

In six of the nine cases, amniotic fluid, umbilical cord blood, newborn throat swabs and breast milk were sampled and tested for severe acute respiratory syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

All mothers in the study were between 26 and 40 years old.

None of them had underlying health conditions, but one developed gestational hypertension from week 27 of their pregnancy and another developed preeclampsia by week 31, the researchers said.

All nine pregnancies resulted in live births and there were no cases of asphyxiation in newborns.

Four women had pregnancy complications – two had fetal symptoms and two had premature membrane rupture – and four women had preterm births unrelated to their infection that occurred after 36 weeks of pregnancy.

The study found that two of the premature newborns had a low birth weight.

The researchers found that their results are similar to observations of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in pregnant women, where there was no evidence that the virus was transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth.

They also found that future follow-up visits of women and children in the study will be required to determine their long-term safety and health.

