Deepika Padukone is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the industry. The actress became a Chhapaak producer on her last release, and although the film may not have been able to make much money from ticket offices, all Deepika applauded for both – her performance in the film and the fact that she was doing such an ambitious project , Deepika Padukone is currently preparing for Mahabharat, her next project as a producer. The actress will produce the mega project together with Madhu Matena and take part in the role of Draupadi.



In an interview with a leading daily newspaper, Deepika spoke about the various complexities involved in implementing a project on such a scale. She said: “Doing Mahabharat is not like doing another film. From the production scale to the budget and costumes, it takes five times longer to complete. I can’t turn it around in a short time. It is my most ambitious project. After much thought. I was doing chhapaak promotions so there was no time to sit down and discuss [this film]. We still have to determine the cast and crew. ”



Deepika Padukone will appear as Ranveer Singh’s next wife in the Kapil Dev-Biopic entitled “83”.

