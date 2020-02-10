Advertisement

Nimli: The ongoing grasshopper attack in Rajasthan and Gujarat, which has destroyed crops on almost 1.7 hectares of arable land, is an indirect consequence of climate change, said experts Sunday at the annual media conference of the Center for Science and Environment (CSE) in Rajasthan.

Environmentalists and journalists from across India have gathered for the 2020 Anil Agarwal Dialogue, which takes place in Rajasthan’s Nimli from February 9-11, to discuss several key environmental issues.

Sunita Narain, director general of CSE, told media representatives on Sunday that most people do not know how climate change has devastated Indian farmers, even though they know about the Australian bushfires.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Rajya Sabha last week that 88 percent of the 1.68,548 hectares of agricultural land in Rajasthan and Gujarat affected by severe crop failure was more than 33 percent.

Groups of adult grasshoppers have also been sighted in Punjab and Haryana, but no crop damage from these states has been reported.

“Plague-like situation”

Desert locust expert Anil Sharma, who recently left the grasshopper office in Rajasthan, said you need to know the cyclone patterns in the Middle East in 2018 to understand what triggered grasshopper attacks in India.

In his lecture, Sharma explained how rainwater has accumulated in different parts of the arid desert that is spreading across Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen after it was hit by Cyclone Mekunu in May 2018.

This created favorable breeding conditions for desert grasshoppers.

Cyclone Luban struck the Arabian Peninsula in October of this year, creating more favorable conditions for the locust brood.

In search of food, these locusts then flew east towards Pakistan and India. “You come very suddenly. This insect is most feared by farmers around the world. The swarms are so thick that they even block sunlight, ”said Sharma.

He also said that the current attack in India was a “plague-like situation” that experts had never seen before, although grasshopper invasions were normal.

Pakistan has now declared the locust invasion to be a “national emergency”.

A separate swarm – also from the Middle East – has also come to Africa and has triggered fears of a food crisis in the region.

Delayed withdrawal of Indian rainfall

Locust swarms are known to retreat until November each year. However, a delayed decline in seasonal rainfall in India has created favorable breeding conditions for grasshoppers in the Thar desert.

In June 2019, the Indian side of the Thar Desert received unexpected rainfall.

Sharma blamed climate change for turning deserts into watery landscapes. He also said that lizards that normally hunt grasshoppers are no longer common in desert areas today.

Farmers usually spray large amounts of pesticides to protect the crop. However, this not only damaged the harvest, it also did not keep the grasshoppers at bay.

