Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in China on February 13. The Chinese technology giant also promised to bring both smartphones to the global market. The company will announce Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro for global markets at the MWC on February 23. But before Xiaomi presents its new smartphones to the world, the Mi 10 Pro has made its way to GeekBench and gives us an insight into the performance that it has.

Mi 10 Pro’s GeekBench results are impressive to say the least. The smartphone achieved a single-core score of 904 and a multi-core score of 3290 for Geekbench 5.1. For comparison purposes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G achieved a single-core score of 561 and a multi-core score of 2358. According to GeekBench, the Mi 10 Pro has a clear lead over the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20.

It is also worth noting that higher Geekbench values ​​are not a good indicator for assessing the true strength of a smartphone. Smartphones with higher geekbench scores often do worse than smartphones with lower geekbench scores. And that can also happen to the Mi 10 Pro.

The Mi 10 Pro, which was released on the Geekbench website, has 8 GB of RAM. Rumor has it that the smartphone will also be available in a 16 GB RAM variant, so that more apps and data can be processed in the background.

It is rumored that the Mi 10 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. Rumor has it that there will also be two pinhole cameras on the front of the display.

There’s probably a quad camera configuration on the back of the smartphone – it’s a 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP sensor. Unfortunately we have no information about the resolution of the selfie camera.

If you supply the smartphone with power, a large battery with 5,250 mAh is required. Thanks to the 65 W charger, the battery should be changed from 0 to 100 percent in about 35 minutes.

