The Balakot camp of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which was involved in an airstrike by India in February last year, is active again and is currently training 27 terrorists. Anti-terrorist agents said they plan to use them for terrorist attacks in India, intelligence agencies and India.

The camp, which is targeted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as retaliation for a suicide terrorist attack on Pulwama and to prevent further attacks on India, is currently being led by Yusuf Azhar, a member of Maulana Masood Azhar, currently 27 Extremists trained in terrorist attacks against India.

According to the anti-terrorist activists, eight of the 27 come from Kashmir, which is occupied by Pakistan. They are trained by two instructors from Punjab, Pakistan and three instructors from Afghanistan. The activists, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the intelligence agency at their disposal is proposing to complete the training within this week, after which the terrorists are ready to enter India. At the time India started strikes in Balakot, no fewer than 300 terrorists were trained there, according to the activists.

Preparations for the terrorist offensive are already underway when around 40 JeM officials, including Abdul Rauf, were arrested on January 22 as part of compliance with the Financial Action Task Force, a government agency to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Even if the Rawalpindi GHQ does, the Indian activists could launch a comprehensive information campaign to project the Indian Air Force strike in Balakot on February 26, 2019 as a victory for the Imran Khan regime.

The aim of such a campaign is to strengthen public confidence in the political and military leadership, to raise the morale of the Kashmiris, to counter the Indian story about both Balakot and Kashmir, and to present India internationally as a threat to world peace.

The fact is that the Pakistani terrorist factory is alive and no less than 32 foreign terrorists belonging to JeM and the other jihadist group Lashkar-e-Taiba were shot by Indian security forces from January 1, 2019 to January 31 of this year become. Three LeT terrorists have been arrested and no fewer than 102 Pakistani terrorists are still active in the Kashmir Valley, the Indian authorities added. Available records show that out of 102, 59 LeT, 37 JeM and 6 Hizbul belong to Mujahideen.

However, the Pakistani story is said to prove that Balakot was a victory for Islamabad when the military shot an Indian MiG-21 bison fighter and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The Imran Khan government is expected to use the media to propagate that Pakistan is everything for peace but ready for war. The propaganda is intended to convey that the Pakistani leadership was strong in “defeating” India on the battlefield and in global forums. And she will use the wing commander’s return to substantiate her claims that she did so out of a desire for peace and a position of strength.

Officials said Islamabad was forced to surrender to Abhinandan after India signaled its willingness to launch a missile attack.

Interestingly, officials said that Imran Khan’s government will also try to point out that India has come under international pressure over Kashmir for the first time, despite Islamabad’s failure to do so at the United Nations.

