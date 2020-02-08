Advertisement

Amubulance may be a person from the Diamond Princess cruise after 10 people on board tested positive for coronavirus at a Yokohama maritime base | ANI via Reuters

Tokyo: Three more passengers on a cruise ship off Japan tested positive for the new corona virus and increased the number on board to 64, the government said on Saturday. The passengers were threatened with a two-week quarantine.

The last confirmation came a day after it was found that another 41 passengers had contracted the virus, which killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, where more than 30,000 people on the mainland were infected.

Several Indians are on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off the Japanese coast, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday, adding that none of them have been positive for the new coronavirus strain.

Many Indian crew members and some Indian passengers are on board the #DiamondPrincess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan due to #Corona virus. According to the latest information from our message @IndianEmbTokyo, no one has tested positive. We follow developments closely.

– Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2020

The Japanese authorities have so far tested approximately 280 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a virus was diagnosed in a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month.

Test results from six other people were released on Saturday, three of which were classified as infected, the Ministry of Health said without providing further information about their nationality.

The three people have already been hospitalized, the ministry said.

When the ship arrived off Japan’s coast on Monday evening, there were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to secure a quarantine that could last until February 19.

One of the infected is in serious condition. Many on board are older and at higher risk of developing complications from the virus.

First, tests were carried out on people who showed symptoms or had come into close contact with the diagnosed former passenger.

Japan has reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus, apart from infections on board the ship, and has evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pathogen appeared, including a fourth flight on Friday.

Passengers on the ship were asked to stay in their cabins to prevent new infections and were confused and frustrated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) asked Tokyo to provide adequate support to passengers and patients, including mental health care.

“There is a lot to do to support these patients, not just from a physical but also a psychological perspective,” Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

“It’s kind of scary, very, very scary to be in this situation,” he said. “It’s a very stressful situation for these people.” But he also called for calm and said: “Let’s be careful here that we don’t overreact. This is a very close community that lives in a confined space.”

With ANI inputs

