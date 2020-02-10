Advertisement

The Surface Duo is expected to hit the market late this year. Since we launched the device, we’ve heard conflicting reports about one of the key features – the main camera.

When the device was demonstrated, there was actually no main camera, just a selfie camera, and we were told that good cameras are not important for a productivity device.

In October last year, Microsoft’s Surface chief Panos Panay confirmed that the model presented was incomplete and that Microsoft was “working on a world-class camera”.

It seemed as if we had overlooked an impact of this statement: Microsoft had not yet embarked on a development course, and a job ad dated January 15, 2020 suggests that Microsoft may still have a clear idea of ​​its direction.

When booking for a Camera Hardware Architect / Lead it says:

The Surface camera team is looking for a camera hardware architect to lead the development of high-performance camera subsystems. The selected candidate will lead a team in the design, development and delivery of camera modules that meet system and performance requirements and use the latest packaging and actuator technologies. Applicants should have knowledge of RGB, IR, 3D and multi-sensor camera systems and leadership skills in order to work with product teams to develop innovative camera solutions that meet the requirements of ID (industrial design) and ME (mechanical engineering) and EMI (electromagnetic interference) fulfill. thermal and reliability requirements.

This is not exactly confident, just a few months before the device goes into production and will be on the market by the end of the year.

Of course, Microsoft’s ideas sound ambitious, and the job advertisement says: “The selected candidate will also be responsible for developing and presenting multi-year roadmaps for camera technology that match the customer experience and business requirements.” Microsoft could also talk about camera in the Surface Pro 8, but I guess compared to our cell phones, most of us couldn’t care less about the camera in our tablet.

Are our readers concerned about the camera in the Surface Duo or is Microsoft right and a productivity device doesn’t need a good camera? Let us know below.

Via theWinCentral

