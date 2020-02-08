Advertisement

Nintendo has found that 30 percent of Switch Lite handheld buyers already own the base Switch model.

This figure relates to December 31, 2019 sales data, as Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed as part of an investor Q&A. Interestingly, Furukawa said this was a drop from the previous quarter when 43 percent of Switch Lite owners bought the system as a second switch.

Furukawa noted in the questions and answers that the Switch Lite is particularly popular with women and Pokémon players. On the latter front, the Switch Lite came out during the Christmas season as Pokémon Sword and Shield, which no doubt contributed to sales increases. In addition, the Switch Lite has helped total Switch sales exceed 52 million units and outperform the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

On the other hand, Furukawa admitted that the company is having difficulty marketing the Switch Lite and enticing more people to buy into the Switch ecosystem.

“I think there are still ways to increase demand for Nintendo Switch Lite,” said Furukawa. “The task for the future is to find out where these opportunities are and how we can get in touch with consumers so that even more Nintendo Switch Lite can experience and buy.”

This could be one of the reasons why Nintendo recently announced it would not launch a new Switch model this year. For some months there have been rumors that a more powerful switch “Pro” will be released. If Nintendo is struggling to position the Lite next to the normal switch, it may be wary to add a third model to the mix.

Nevertheless, Furukawa found in the questions and answers that the Switch is in the middle of its life cycle, so the company still has a few years to develop the Switch Lite and even launch the long-known Pro.

Source: Nintendo Via: Gamasutra

