Advertisement

After announcing that Nintendo Switch sales in Japan will be affected by the Corona virus outbreak, Nintendo of America has confirmed that the company does not expect product sales to impact North America and Europe.

Nintendo previously apologized for the “inevitable” delays in production and shipping of Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories, and for copies of Ring-Fit Adventure. Corona virus affected production.

It has now been confirmed that these delays only affect products made in China and sold in Japan. Speaking to Kotaku, a spokesman for Nintendo of America made the following statement:

Advertisement

We can confirm that production of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market has been delayed due to the effects of the 2019 Coronavirus nCoV outbreak. Nintendo is currently not anticipating a significant impact on our broader global systems and accessories supply chain, and product sales in North America and Europe, including pre-orders, will not be affected. We would like to express our concern and support to everyone affected by the corona virus in this challenging time.

While the pre-order date for the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons switch has been postponed in Japan, pre-orders for the console in the west remain unaffected.

The switch is not the only product that is suffering from production problems due to the outbreak of the corona virus. Facebook has indicated that the virus is expected to delay Oculus Quest production.

The Outer Worlds have also found that the switch port has been indefinitely pushed back due to corona viruses affecting the offices of the Virtuos team working on the game. Publisher Private Division has confirmed that the team is fine, but the offices have been closed due to the risk of the outbreak.

Keep in mind that safe hygiene measures can prevent you from contracting certain diseases. This includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and then immediately disinfecting your hands, avoiding close contact with the sick, and ensuring that you cook all foods properly before eating.

Advertisement