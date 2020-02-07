Advertisement

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Citizenship Change Act will not affect the interests of the people of Assam and assured that his government was trying to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Agreement. The Assam Agreement was signed in 1985 by the leaders of the Assam movement and the Indian government.

Modi regretted that after the CAA was enacted, that many people would come from outside, and said that his government had a duty to ensure that the interests of the local population were protected.

Mr Modi pointed out how previous governments have avoided touching on the issues at stake: “My government is now trying to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Agreement. I would like to assure the citizens of Assam that the center will respond quickly after the committee has presented its report. We will solve the problem that has existed for years. “

On the grounds that the Assam government has made several important decisions to protect the Bodo language and tradition, he said: “The Bodo Territorial Council, the Assam government, and the central government are now working on the concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka together Vishwas’. “

Modi recognized the massive participation of the population and also dug into the chair of the congress, Rahul Gandhi.

“Sometimes some leaders talk about beating me with danda (sticks), but I am saved by the blessings of all the mothers of India. I pay my respects and thank you all. I am here to convey a new faith to everyone.”

