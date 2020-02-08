Advertisement

February 7, 2020, 4:43 p.m.

Emily Oliver

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 4:43 pm

Advertisement

Credit: Bonner County Prison

SPOKANE, Washington. – The 19-year-old, who is suspected of shooting two men in an apartment complex in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, is released from prison, according to the Spokane Police.

Police said Friday that Trey Galloway will be released from his own recognition.

According to court records, Spokane police officers responded quickly to the shots at an apartment near Sacred Heart on Tuesday evening. They found two men aged 19 and 20 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Galloway was arrested in Northern Idaho hours later.

The police said they are still investigating and have not explained Galloway’s release.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

READ: The court records show the timing of events that led to the arrest of the suspect of Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement