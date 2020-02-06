Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Rahul Gandhi’s “youth will beat him with sticks” Thursday with a counterattack in parliament.

The prime minister, without naming Rahul Gandhi, offered to give more sun salutations, a series of 12 yoga asanas, while in Lok Sabha he spoke about the ongoing discussion about the thank you speech to the president’s address.

“I heard from an opposition leader yesterday that the youth will beat modes with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of Surya Namaskar so that my back becomes so strong that it can take the blow from so many sticks, ”said Modi.

Advertisement

“In any case, I have been abused so often over the past two decades that its negativity hardly matters,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also dealt with Rahul Gandhi in parliament and referred to “tube lights”. His answer came when Rahul Gandhi got up to speak.

“I have been speaking for the last 30 to 40 minutes, but it was taking a long time to reach the current. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hote hain (a lot of the tube lights are like that), ”he said.

Modi’s response was a counterattack to Rahul Gandhi’s comment, during which he addressed an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday.

“The PM will not be able to leave his home. The youth will beat him with sticks and make it clear to him that his country cannot move forward without creating jobs for the youth,” Gandhi said.

Both chambers are discussing the thank you to the President.

Advertisement