New Delhi: Boeing Co. agreed to set up a simulator for 737 Max-Jets in India and to bear the full costs, said an important Indian customer, as the US aircraft manufacturer intensifies its efforts to put the grounded jet back into operation.

The simulator should be available this summer before the aircraft model is recertified, said Ajay Singh, chairman of low-cost airline SpiceJet Ltd., in an interview on Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow.

Boeing has changed an earlier stance and is now recommending simulator training for pilots of the 737 Max, which was discontinued worldwide last year after two fatal crashes related to their flight control software. Setting up new simulators and paying for pilot training could further burden Boeing’s finances, which already have an estimated total cost of $ 18.6 billion for the grounded single-aisle jet.

“Once the certification flight takes place, we can get the training out of the way,” said Singh.

While Boeing expects the Max 2020 to fly again, regulators reviewing a fix for the jet software have the final say. In Singapore, Steve Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, said Tuesday there was no schedule for the Max’s re-certification flight.

Randy Tinseth, Boeing’s vice president of marketing, said in Singapore on Wednesday that there was enough pilot training time to get the Max back on the air without considering whether Boeing would have a simulator in India.

India, one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world, does not currently have a single Max simulator. The next one is in Singapore.

“I think they will also use it as a regional base,” said Singh, referring to the planned Boeing simulator in India. It is paid for by Boeing. It is a Boeing simulator. “

SpiceJet is one of the world’s largest buyers of Boeing’s best-selling jet – with up to 205 on order – and the only Indian customer for the model.-Bloomberg

