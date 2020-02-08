Advertisement

When the vote for the Delhi general election ended on Saturday evening, five exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party should win everything between 47 seats (Times Now-Ipsos poll), which was the lowest estimate, and 68 seats (India Today-Axis poll), which was the highest estimate, in the assembly of 70 members.

Most polls believed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would improve its performance after the recent general election when it won only three seats, but the party was far behind the incumbent. The lowest estimate for the party was two seats (India Today-Axis) and the highest 23 (Times Now-Ipsos).

All polls indicated that Congress would land on a distant third – either if, according to two polls, no seat was allocated, or at best if three seats were won (ABP News-CVoter).

The Hindustan Times has not conducted a baseline survey and cannot independently vouch for the methodology and outcome of the various baseline surveys. Surveys have also misread the results in the past, although they have usually managed to capture the larger trend. The official results will be released on February 11th.

The vote on Saturday took place as part of a violent campaign in recent weeks. Delhi seemed to see a drop in voter turnout compared to the 2015 polls when a record 67.47% of voters used their vote. According to the election commission, the turnout on Saturday was 61.7%. However, this is a preliminary number that may change when the final numbers are released on Sunday.

Over the past month, the AAP has focused primarily on local leadership issues and predicted Kejriwal as CM. He fought the electoral record in his leadership record – especially improvements in public health, government schools, and the provision of electricity and water at subsidized prices. The BJP sought votes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly favored polarization because it made the protests against the Citizenship Act (Amendment), especially in Shaheen Bagh, a key election issue and claimed that the AAP supported the Muslim side. dominated protests.

The India Today Axis poll, which credibly predicted the recent elections at both national and state levels, estimated that the AAP would win between 59 and 68 seats, and gave the BJP between 2 and 11 seats. According to Axis, the congress would not win a seat.

Axis also provided a regional division of the city: 9-10 seats in the AAP in East Delhi, 9-10 in South Delhi, 9-10 seats in New Delhi, 7-9 seats in North East Delhi, 9 – 10 seats in Chandni Chowk, 7-9 in Northwest Delhi and 9-10 seats in West Delhi. This indicates AAP support across demographic segments, castes, urban and rural areas and classes.

Among other polls, the ABP-C poll gave the AAP 51-65 seats and the BJP 3-17 seats; the Republic-Jan ki Baat poll found AAP 48-61 seats and BJP 9-21; the Times Now Ipsos poll found AAP 47 and BJP 23 seats; and the News X-Neta poll gave AAP 53-57 seats and the BJP 11-17 seats.

However, all parties remained confident.

Delhi BJP boss Manoj Tiwari rejected the exit surveys. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “All exit options are falling flat. Save this tweet from me. The BJP will form the government in Delhi with 48 seats. Please do not blame EVMs (electronic voting machines) and look for alternative excuses. “

Deputy Prime Minister and senior AAP chairman Manish Sisodia said the party wins by a large margin. “I thank all party workers and volunteers who worked tirelessly for the AAP in this election.”

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the congressional party’s national spokesman, said that the exit polls are only an indicator and that there are several cases where they “went terribly wrong”. “In Haryana, one choice gave us two seats, but we won 31 seats there. You never really know what the voter thinks, ”he said.

The AAP and BJP held meetings each Saturday evening to discuss the exit surveys.

Milan Vaishnav, political scientist and director of the Carnegie Foundation for International Peace’s South Asia program, said of the exit surveys: “If the exit surveys are correct, it will be a significant victory for the AAP and accordingly a major defeat for the BJP. The less talked about the performance of the congress, the better. ”

Vaishnav added that the BJP has recently held one of the most polarizing elections, ranging from scaremongering to Pakistan to full incitement. “The fact that such polarization didn’t work will help the opposition. AAP saw a campaign that was uniquely contested based on programmatic development and public goods – a rarity in India. “

He pointed out that the result, if the polls are correct, also shows that the BJP did not thrive in the city as a challenger. “The BJP has done a good job recently to overthrow existing incumbents. As an incumbent, he fared less well. ”

Vaishnav added, however, that it is important to keep an overview. “We must not forget that Delhi is not representative of the Union and the lessons learned from these elections cannot simply be extrapolated to the nation.”

