BEIJING – The latest about a virus outbreak that started in China (always local):

6 p.m.

The EU Commissioner for Crisis Management said that the virus emerging in China is causing a “worrying” situation, which will be discussed at a special meeting of health ministers from the block of 27.

Janez Lenarcic said in Brussels on Monday that the virus is spreading at high speed and is “a serious public health hazard”.

He added that the meeting of health ministers would take place on Thursday and would help coordinate Member States’ actions.

The EU Commission provided 10 million euros for research into the virus last month. Lenarcic said the EU will continue to help China fight the outbreak.

According to Lenarcic, more than 500 EU citizens have been returned to the continent since the outbreak began. China said on Monday that 908 people had died from the mainland virus and over 40,170 had been infected. Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

___

5 p.m.

Britain has identified the new Chinese virus as a “serious and immediate public health threat” and has announced new measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs announced on Monday that it would forcibly take infected people into custody if necessary. It also named two British hospitals as isolation facilities for those affected by the disease.

The measures would help to delay or prevent further transmission of the virus.

The changes are due to the fact that a Brit who was infected with the virus in Singapore in January was apparently linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French ski resort of Contamines-Montjoie after living in the same chalet as the Briton.

The French health authorities tested 45 local children and their families on Sunday, and temporarily closed three schools where the boy spent time.

___

16.30 o’clock

A group of Japanese passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship has asked the country’s Ministry of Health to improve conditions on the ship.

The group said that elderly and other people with disabilities and chronic illnesses do not receive enough support, as anti-virus measures receive a lot of attention.

“Our living environment on board has deteriorated rapidly and we need to address the issues quickly,” the group said on Monday in a statement released by Japanese media.

They asked officials to speed up refilling their prescription drugs, send more medical staff, and improve their living conditions, including more frequent housekeeping.

“We are becoming increasingly worried because the information given to passengers is insufficient,” they said.

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced Monday that another 65 cases were found aboard the cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, bringing the total to 135.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess.

