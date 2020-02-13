Acknowledging the importance of oil and gas “does not mean that we hide from the reality of climate change,” said Seamus O’Reagan, Minister of Natural Resources.

Regardless of what Canada is doing to reduce its own CO2 emissions, “what the world is doing,” a meeting of the Globe 2020 conference was held in Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

“What the world is doing in terms of climate will be very effective for Canada,” said Jonathan Arnold, senior researcher at the recently launched Canadian Climate Think Tank Institute, during a morning panel discussion. “Because we are a very small, trade-dependent economy, what the rest of the world does is important.”

Arnold offered this observation against the backdrop of the Minister for Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan, who opened the session by reminding the audience that Canada is the fourth largest oil producer in the world.

“Oil and gas are an integral part of our economy and will continue to be in 2025 and 2030,” said O’Regan, admitting that Canada needs an aggressive plan to meet the government’s commitment to no net emissions by 2020 Generating term means that emissions are adjusted by methods of removing carbon from the atmosphere.

However, realizing the importance of oil and gas does not mean that we are hiding from the reality of climate change, said O’Regan.

Planning this transition will involve large investments in electrification and infrastructure and will require rapid and consistent political support from governments, the panelists said at the meeting.

“There is no time to waste,” said Arnold. “The infrastructure is huge, it must be done now, if not yesterday,” so that Canada can achieve its goals.

And one way for the world to switch fossil fuels could be to have 40 percent of their energy needs met by 2050, said energy consultant Ken Elser, with 80 percent of that electricity coming from renewable sources.

That depends on a massive takeover of electric vehicles in the transport mix, said Elser, senior vice president at the international consulting firm DNV GL. The company predicts cost parity for electric vehicles with gasoline-powered vehicles over the next five or six years.

“We see a turning point in the early 2030s when half of the new vehicles worldwide will be electric vehicles,” said Elser.

If the trends continue, Elser estimates that the DNV GL forecast estimates that the peak of global energy supply, but not demand, will occur sometime in the 2030s.

This will be driven by energy efficiency and an increasing electrification of the energy supply, said Elser, but the demand must also be made consumer-friendly on the political side, the panelist Mallika Ishwaran added.

“You have to take your consumers, customers and society with you,” said Ishwaran, economist and political advisor to energy giant Shell International. “All of these changes require changes in the way we live today, so the changes need to be made in ways that are acceptable to customers to take this journey with you.”

O’Regan said whatever Canada plans to achieve its 2050 climate goals, Canadians must “be honest with each other about how fundamental this transition will be and how quickly we will be able to sustain such a change.”

And the path to net zero emissions must “be carefully considered so that entire regions of the country are not left behind,” said O’Regan.

