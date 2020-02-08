Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters the hall during the Russian-Belarusian talks in Sochi, Russia, on February 7, 2020. Lukashenko and Putin had a meeting in the mountain resort of Laura in Sochi.

Mikhail Svetlov / Getty

The Republicans see Russian President Vladimir Putin about three times as positively as the Democrats, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center’s Global Attitudes Survey in spring 2019.

Pew reported on Friday that 31 percent of Republicans have confidence in Putin to do the “right thing” in global affairs, compared to only 10 percent of Democrats. Overall, however, the average of 20 percent of Americans who trust Putin is less than in most other countries that Pew surveyed in the 2019 spring survey.

Advertisement

In Canada, for example, 29 percent of residents trust the Russian president. In Greece it is as high as 52 percent. 73 percent of Russians profess their own president, 21 percent do not.

According to Pew, the US’s attitude towards Putin has declined steadily over the past ten years, even if the individual parties have diverged in their general tendencies. In May 2003, 41 percent of Americans had confidence in Putin. Five years later, the number dropped to 28 percent before fluctuating for a few years and finally settling at 20 percent in 2019.

The Republicans saw their confidence in Putin weakened during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama before growing steadily around 2014. After the 2016 elections, Republicans’ confidence in Putin rose to 34 percent of party members.

Democrats, on the other hand, have gradually lost confidence in Putin since 2006. Aside from a six-point increase in the early Obama years, the party’s stance on Putin has worsened consistently.

The top reflects the efforts of the emerging Obama administration to forge the new strategic arms reduction treaty, an attempt at limited bilateral nuclear disarmament between Russia and the United States.

While confidence in Russia, an important foil for the election campaign in 2020, is weakening domestically, voters, especially Democrats, do not necessarily experience a corresponding increase in America’s perception.

A recent Pew poll found that only 10 percent of Democrats believe the US is “above all other countries”. Only 7 percent of Sanders supporters and 4 percent of Warren supporters believe this.

And Russia is not the only US opponent that Americans are increasingly suspicious of. Pew’s 2019 spring report found that the unfavorable attitude towards China has increased to 60 percent since 2018, the highest level since at least 2005.

This corresponds to the wage war that Trump started with China, America’s largest trading partner. The government recently signed the first phase of a multilateral trade agreement with China, but failed to address many of the complaints that led to the trade conflict between the two countries.

Advertisement