The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claims that 976 Canadians have been involved in some kind of online romance scam and have lost a total of $ 19 million.

The RCMP states that this was done on social media and via popular dating apps, but does not mention any special apps. To combat these scams, the police force warns Canadians to be skeptical of people who have only met them online, especially when they ask for money, images, and personal or financial information.

The organization also says that anyone who quickly affirms their love and claims to live nearby but is overseas for some reason is usually a scam.

If you’re in the middle of a scam, RCMP should do four things:

Stop any contact with the potential scammer. Contact your financial institution to stop pending payments. Report it to your local police and provide as much information as possible. Submit a report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center (CAFC) through its confidential online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

Source: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police