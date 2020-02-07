Advertisement

The winters are getting warmer, the oceans are rising and now the bumblebees are dying. This is the result of a new study that found that one of the most efficient pollinators in the world is threatened with extinction due to climate change.

Researchers from the University of Ottawa examined 66 species of bumblebee in North America and Europe and found that rising temperatures and rainfall also increase the risk of extinction of the species. According to the researchers, the probability that a bumblebee population survives in a single place has decreased by an average of 30% within a human generation.

Peter Soroye, a Ph.D. A student from Ottawa and one of the study’s authors tweeted about the research results and said, “In 25 years, the likelihood of finding a species of bee has decreased by an average of 46% in North America and 17% in Europe.”

We measured the change in these bees in different ways, and each painted the same sad picture – bumblebees disappear very quickly in a very short time.

The team also found that climate change affects the likelihood that bees will colonize new areas. They found that the largest decline in the bumblebee population was in places where “climate change is driving species beyond what they have ever had to tolerate before”. These areas are shown on a data map in dark red spots that do not contain population data based on habitat and pesticide loss.

The decline in bumblebee populations could also pose problems for agriculture. Bumblebees are vital to the world’s ecosystem and are known to pollinate wildflowers and “nightshade” products such as tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and blueberries, according to the Honeybee Conservancy. They are able to endure cooler weather that other important pollinators like honeybees cannot effectively resist. Other research has shown that bees are essential for feeding seeds and berries that other animals need.

Despite the grim results, Soroye said that her research, published in Science magazine, can help plan a better future for different species.

“We saw a lot of places where things are going badly, but we also saw some” bright spots “where things are going well despite climate change. If we focus on these places, maybe we can learn lessons that could be applied, to stop declines elsewhere, “he wrote. “… to paraphrase Aunt Michelle:” When climate change becomes low, we go up! “

We have painted a rather bleak picture of how bumblebees behave in the face of climate change and other threats. But to paraphrase Aunt Michelle: “If climate change gets low, we’ll go up!”

